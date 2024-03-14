I'm putting it out there: spring candles aren't typically something I invest in. While I spend most of the year burning luxury candles in every corner of my home, springtime leaves me feeling a little lost when it comes to my home fragrance. While winter candles warm up my soul and autumn candles bring all of the cosy vibes, as soon as spring hits I just can't seem to make my mind up on what it is I want my candles to do for me.

It is my job to research the best candles and fragrances that money can buy, and I'm sad to admit that spring candles usually let me down. In order for a candle to do its job well, it needs to deliver a punchy throw that fills a room and, of course, smell absolutely divine. Come spring, I want all of the fresh-home vibes—I'm talking delicate florals, freshly washed linen, and juicy greens. And while many candles that fall into these categories smell great in their jars, in my experience, the throws can leave me feeling depleted.

And because I don't want anyone wasting their money on spring candles that don't deliver, I'm here to bring you a list of the 7 that categorically do deliver. Having tried most of the candles out there, trust me when I say these are the 7 freshest (and most luxe-smelling) options for spring. (Yes, there are options from both Diptyque and Jo Malone.)

1. Jo Malone London Orange Blossom

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Candle Best citrus-floral spring candle Specifications Key notes: Orange blossom Burn time: 45 hours Today's Best Deals £56 at Lookfantastic

If you haven't yet smelled Jo Malone London Orange Blossom, know that it is considered to be a favourite of Kate Middleton (rumour is it was burned en masse on her wedding day). And I'm pleased to announce that I have something in common with the Princess of Wales, because it's one of my all-time favourites, too. The scent is light and breezy, with a citrusy, floral touch. It's the sort of candle that makes you want to throw open the windows and air out your entire life.

2. Diptyque Tubereuse

(Image credit: Diptyque)

Diptyque Tuberuse Scented Candle Best creamy spring candle Specifications Key notes: Tuberose Burn time: 60 hours Today's Best Deals £56 at Space NK

This spring, I'm getting married. In fact, I'm on the six-week countdown. There has never been a doubt in my mind that Diptyque Tubereuse will be the candle burning when I say 'I do'. It is creamy, floral, and totally unique. It smells expensive in the freshest of ways. Beyond that, it has an unrivaled throw. Diptyque candles don't come cheap, but you only need one Tubereuse candle to scent your entire house. (Or, in my case, around four to scent my entire wedding venue.)

3. Jo Loves Spring A Layered Candle

(Image credit: Jo Loves)

Jo Loves Spring A Layered Candle Best crisp spring candle Specifications Key notes: Tahitian gardenia, orange blossom, tuberose blossom Burn time: 40 hours Today's Best Deals £90 at Cult Beauty

This candle is such a masterpiece. Not only does it look super cute on the side, the scents are almost unbelievably impressive. Think of it as three candles in one: the first layer delivers a creamy take on white gardenia petals, the second, a breezy orange blossom, and the third is a masterful blend of honeyed tuberose. Each layer is as brilliantly fresh and luxe as the next, but as the candle burns for longer, each element starts to mingle to create the most incredible floral concoction

4. Neom Feel Refreshed

(Image credit: Neom)

Neom Feel Refreshed Scented Candle Best zingy spring candle Specifications Key notes: Sicilian lemon, fresh basil Burn time: 35 hours Today's Best Deals £30 at Lookfantastic

If you're ready to welcome the joys of spring but the British weather is dampening your vibe, light this candle to lift your spirits—I promise you won't be let down. Feel Refreshed is one of Neom's lesser-known candles, but it's every bit as punchy and brilliant as the rest. It is zingy and lemony, but it has a green herbiness that keeps you feeling grounded—a total feast for the senses.

5. Rituals Goji Berry

(Image credit: Rityals)

Rituals Goji Berry Scented Candle Best fruity spring candle Specifications Key notes: Roses, blackcurrant Burn time: 60 hours Today's Best Deals £40.90 at Rituals

This Goji Berry candle is, hands down, one of the best candles ever made. It smells similar to Diptyque's iconic Baies, with a blackcurrant and rose blend, but it's deeper and smokier somehow. It is also the sort of candle that works in any setting—on a warm spring day or a chilly evening spent inside. It smells like money, and if I could afford to have it burning all day every day, I would.

6. La Montaña Galan de Noche

(Image credit: La Montaña)

La Montaña Galan de Noche Candle Best white floral spring candle Specifications Key notes: Nicht-scented jasmine Burn time: 40 hours Today's Best Deals £39 at Amazon

If you like white florals and jasmine, this is the spring candle for you. It has one of the most impressive projections I have ever encountered while never crossing into the territory of feeling 'too much'. The night-scented aspect gives the overall scent a sparkle that ensures the jasmine remains light on the nose. Beyond that, there's a fresh, outdoorsy feeling to it that keeps things natural and green, rather than synthetic and overwhelming.

7. Carrière Frères Tomato

(Image credit: Carrière Frères)

Carrière Frères Tomato Scented Candle Best green spring candle Specifications Key notes: Tomato Burn time: 40-45 hours Today's Best Deals £54 at Selfridges

In my opinion, there is no time to opt for a tomato-scented candle quite like spring. This one is like a tomato-plant-filled greenhouse, surrounded by herbaceous borders and crunchy green stems. It is juicy, quenching and odour-clearing, making it the ultimate candle for the kitchen the minute spring has sprung.