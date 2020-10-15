This company just brought back Princess Diana’s iconic sheep jumper

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When she first got engaged to Prince Charles, Princess Diana was known for her demure, conservative and sometimes twee style. At the time, she favoured ruffles, high necks, long skirts and cosy knitwear.

Speaking of knitwear, one of her most iconic sweaters is reissued, and we’re very much here for it. A young Diana Spencer first wore the red knit, emblazoned with sheep, to watch her fiancé play polo in 1981.

At the time, it made headlines for its fun design – a black sheep among a row of white sheep – though some later said it was a metaphor for a rebellious Diana paving her own path within the royal family.

She wore it again to watch another polo game in 1983 (main picture), and at the time it was very unusual for royals to wear outfits more than once in public, so some might say she paved the way for Duchess Catherine.

It was originally designed by Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, who had a market stall in Covent Garden, before founding their company, Warm & Wonderful, and moving into a Wandsworth store.

Shop now: WARM & WONDERFUL X ROWING BLAZERS WOMEN’S SHEEP SWEATER – PREORDER for £250 from Rowing Blazers

The didn’t know Princess Diana had bought the sweater, until they saw the headlines. They told the FT, ‘When we saw the pictures we thought “Wow, that’s amazing”, but we weren’t credited and it wasn’t an overnight success’.

The store merged into Muir & Osborne and included other celeb clients including David Bowie, though the pair later pursued different careers.

The good news is the iconic jumper has just been reissued, just in time for The Crown, and it’s high on my shopping list.

It’s been brought back by Rowing Blazers, and you can pre-order it for £250. It also comes in a men’s version if you want an oversized look. It’s made with 80% wool meaning it’s extra toasty.

It has been so popular that the site is doing its best to deliver pre-orders for Christmas, but you might need to be patient.