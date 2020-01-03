Costa is making pink hot chocolate a thing this January

Christmas is over, all the Celebrations are gone and it’s back to the office instead of watching Ru Paul’s Drag Race re-runs. January is here and it’s cold, grey and wet. Yay.

However, if you’re looking for something to brighten your mood this month then Costa has just the thing.

The coffee chain is making pink hot chocolates a thing as part of its new menu, and it’s more than likely that you’ll be seeing them cropping up all over Instagram in the coming weeks.

The Limited Edition January Costa menu is here, and a Ruby Cocoa Hot Chocolate topped with cream with a hint of fruitiness is just one of the things you’ll want to try. It costs £3.35 and is already available in stores.

If you’re giving veganuary a go, there are also some great hot beverages on offer including a coconut flat white, coconut vanilla latte and coconut hot chocolate for those who are after a dairy alternative.

There’s also a vegan Strawberry Croissant, made with flaky dairy-free pastry and strawberry jam, which is one of 25 new vegan items on the menu this month with Deliciously Ella and BOL products now in stores.

You’ll also be able to get your hands on a Vegan Chilli Bean and Rice Pot and a Vegan Smoky Ham & CheeZe Toastie, a plant-based twist on the classic ham and cheese toasted sandwich.

The full menu also includes an All Butter Belgian Chocolate Cookie, the British Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich and British Beef and Bolognese Mac & Cheese.

So January doesn’t have to be so bad after all.