Krispy Kreme Christmas doughnuts are here and they look delicious

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With just two weeks until December 25th, it’s time to start stocking up on all the best festive food that 2019 has to offer. This year, there are some very interesting Christmas crisps to add to your shopping list, cute Baileys chocolate reindeer cups are here to make drinking your favourite wintery tipple that bit more special, and Lindt pick & mix is a thing. Hurrah.

And if you’ve got a bit of a sweet tooth, you’ll be pleased to know that the Krispy Kreme Christmas doughnuts are on sale and they look delicious. Obviously.

There are three new and exclusive delights for you to try this month – the Speculoos Shimmer Parcel, a White Chocolate Shimmer Parcel and Festive Cherry Parcel.

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Lotus Biscoff to create some extra special doughnuts topped with the iconic biscuit crumb. The Speculoos Shimmer parcel (£2.20) is hand dipped in Lotus Biscoff spread and comes stuffed with Lotus Biscoff Kreme filling, and the White Chocolate Shimmer parcel (£2.20) combines a Lotus Biscoff and white chocolate Kreme filling.

There’s also the Festive Cherry Parcel (£2.20) with a fruity filling, dipped in strawberry icing. Nom.

All three are sprinkled with gold shimmer, making them fabulously festive.

If you’re a fan of their Festive Friends, fear not – they’re back again, too. Rudolph the Reindeer (£1.90) is here, dipped in caramel icing and finished with crunchy pretzels and a red fondant nose, and Poppy the Penguin (£1.90) is the ring doughnut dipped in white icing and finished with chocolate vermicelli and fondant icing decorations.

These sweet treats are available in stores and online until 29th December, so you’ve got three weeks to make the most of them.