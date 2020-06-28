M&S just launched their first ever burrata for just £2.75

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

All your socially-distanced summer picnic dreams, answered

Summer is in full swing and, with it, a whole host of delicious new snacks, food products and nibbles hitting supermarket shelves to make all your picnic dreams come true.

First there was Asda’s strawberry lace flavoured gin, then Aldi’s strawberries and prosecco flavoured cream, then Ben & Jerry’s new crisp ice cream.

And, this week, British supermarket favourite M&S has announced that they’ll be selling their first ever own brand burrata.

In even better news, the deliciously indulgent ball of cheese is retailing at just £2.75. This makes it quite significantly cheaper than it’s Ocado counterpart, which comes from Natoora for nearly double the price.

Each packet contains 150g of cheese, perfect for ripping over salads, melting onto pizza or mixing through your favourite pasta dish. Word on the street, it’s also absolutely delicious served atop a fillet steak with salsa verde and chips. Try. Not. To. Drool…

We’re clearly not the only ones excited about the news, with the Instagram post sharing the release getting near to 7,000 likes and 345 comments.

Wondering how burrata is actually made and what makes it quite so spectacularly tasty? We’ve done the digging and background research for you.

Originating from Italy, specifically Puglia, and made from fresh cow’s milk, the cheese is a creamier version of a mozzarella ball. The final product is a combination of hard, solid mozzarella, which forms the outer ‘shell’, and ooze-y, gooey melt-in-the-middle fresh cream and mozzarella scraps.

Sure, you may not be able to get to Italy this year due to COVID-related travel restrictions. But you can bring the Italy to you…. right? Picture charcuterie, salami and cheese galore with an ice cold glass of Limencello.

As always with M&S, make sure to head in stores to shop their new products. Just be mindful of taking the necessary social distancing measures if you do decide to go in in person.