Aldi’s strawberry and prosecco cream is the perfect addition to summer scones

Summer is coming (apparently) and soon we’ll be enjoying sunshine treats like the Ben and Jerry’s crisp ice cream (yes, it’s a thing) and pornstar martini gins.

So what else do the Brits enjoy when the summer months roll around? Scones. Nothing can beat a deliciously bread-y cake-y bite with lashings of cream and jam as a tasty snack while soaking up the rays.

But if you want to shake things up a bit, Aldi has released a limited edition addition to your sweet treat.

Their Extra Thick Strawberry and Prosecco Cream packs a punch and gives your traditional scone a unique twist.

The classic flavours are making way for this absolute treat, combining the taste of fresh strawberries – a summer staple, naturally – and the fizz of prosecco to create a nice dollop of fresh cream.

At £1.49 for 150g, it’s also a bargain.

It’s also a great way to jazz up warm and cold desserts or spooned onto strawberries for an extra tangy, creamy flavour. Yum.

It’s available across stores in the UK now while stocks last – but we’re guessing this is going to be a very sought after jar.

Aldi also re-released their iconic churro makers this month and they’re an absolute steal at just £14.99.

The last time they were available in stores they sold out in next to no time, so whether you prefer scones or churros, there’s one piece of advice that we have for you: be quick.

Now we’ve just got to wait for the sunshine…