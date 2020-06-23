Asda’s new gin collection includes strawberry laces and cola flavours and we’re sold

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If there’s one tipple that’s perfect for the upcoming heatwave, it’s a refreshing gin. Whether you’re a fan of Jaffa Cake gin, the Aldi watermelon gin or the brand new pornstar martini gin, there’s something for everyone.

And if you’re also a fan of retro flavours, you’re going to love the new gin collection from Asda.

Say hello to the range which offers the tangy tastes of sweet shop favourites with a grown up twist.

There are three gins to try, and to be honest they all sound absolutely dreamy.

First, you have the Extra Special Cola Cube gin, a shimmery number tasting like – you guessed it – cola. All you need to do is add a dash of your favourite mixer, a generous helping of ice and a slice of lemon.

Then there’s the Extra Special Strawberry Laces Gin – delicious – which is infused with glitter and tastes like the popular sweets from your childhood.

Then there’s the Extra Special Rhubarb and Custard Gin, a tangy sweet and sour flavour combined with vanilla custard. Yum.

Marion Muir, Spirits Product Development Manager at Asda, said: ‘Novelty gins have become a summer essential for our customers who love to try innovative and wonderful flavours.

‘The new range has been created to ensure the gins are both delicious to drink yet also dazzling to look at, delivering popular flavours we know the nation loves, and at a great price point too.’

The gins are already available in stores and you can pick up a 70cl bottle for £18.

So what are you waiting for?

Happy gin-ing!