PSA: Morrisons just launched their own-brand Pimms for half the price

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

All you need is mint, strawberries and lemonade and you're good to go.

Summer is officially in full swing. Asda have launched their new sweet flavoured gins, pink prosecco is here and there’s a brand new Twister ice lolly flavour. We mean.

Sure, you may still only be allowed to have fun in parks and outdoor spaces according to current government guidelines. But that’s even more reason to stock up on some delicious (alcoholic or otherwise) drinks to make your park trips worthwhile.

Pimms is a firm favourite for the hotter months and one of the best bits of being British, in our humble opinion. But at £20 for a litre bottle, it’s not the cheapest of tipples.

Enter stage right, Morrison’s newest product, just in time for your next BBQ. That’s right, they’ve launched an own brand Pimms named ‘Oxford Originals Summer Cup’. And the best bit? It’s a fraction of the price, at just £4.49 for 700ml.

It’s sweet, crisp and refreshing and perfect mixed traditionally with mint, strawberries, orange, cucumber and lemonade. Alternatively, why not mix things up a little and chuck in different types of fruit and mixer? The world’s your oyster. You might even come up with a real winner.

N.B.: it is worth noting here that the Morrisons version sits at 15% ABV. For reference, the original Pimm’s No.1 is a bit more alcoholic, at 25% ABV. But if you ask us, that just means you’ll be able to drink more, more responsibly and minus the hangover. Cheers to that.

Stefan Kaczmarczyk, Morrisons’ Party Drink Buyer, said: “Morrisons Oxford Originals Summer Cup is the perfect affordable and crowd-pleasing drink to enjoy in the sunshine. There may be no Wimbledon this year, but that shouldn’t stop us creating that Centre Court feeling with this fantastic new serve.”

Head into any Morrisons store now to get your hands on your own. Remember, drink responsibly—and enjoy.