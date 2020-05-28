The new Twister ice lolly is the summer snack we all need right now

Summer is well and truly on its way, and while the rules around lockdown are still pretty tight the government is allowing more time outdoors. So whether you have a garden or not, it means that everybody is free to enjoy a bit of time in the sunshine – socially distanced, of course.

And what goes perfectly with summer sunshine and warm weather (other than a cool gin and tonic)? Ice cream. Tubs, 99s, ice lollies, scoops in a pot – we’ll take the lot as the temperature rises.

If you like your icy treat a little retro, you might opt for a Calippo, Fruit Pastilles lolly or a Fab. There are also delicious throwback sweet ice creams out there now, turning Flumps, Fruit Salads, Dib Dabs and Black Jacks into a cooling lolly.

But if there’s one thing we all loved and savoured as children it was the classic twirly Twister. Can anything beat that pineapple ice cream and lime flavoured fruit ice, casing a delicious strawberry centre?

Now, the iconic icy treat, which launched in 1982, has been given a bit of a 2020 makeover for its 40th birthday and we cannot wait to try it.

While the new version was released in March this year, they’re suddenly gaining popularity now that the summer is approaching.

The Twister 3ster is a tasty combination of vanilla, strawberry and mango flavours and a single lolly retails at £1.10. Or you could buy a multipack (obviously a wise choice) for £2.20 from Tesco, ASDA, Sainsbury’s or Ocado.

So we’d highly recommend picking up a packet on your next shop.