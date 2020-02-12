Nothing says romance like a heart-shaped ‘love sausage’ from M&S

Happy Valentine's!

There are many ways to say ‘I love you’ this Valentine’s Day. You could buy your other half a tray of Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day doughnuts. You could hint that you want something from this Valentine’s Day gift guide for her. You could even flex your culinary muscle and cook for your beloved.

Or you could ditch the whole thing completely and celebrate Galentine’s Day instead.

But they’re not your only options. If you want to celebrate February 14th but don’t want the usual stuff that goes with it (teddy bears, singing cards, rainbow roses, a significant other) we’ve got something you might be interested in.

As the perfect addition to the M&S meal deal which will go down a treat for many on Valentine’s Day, the supermarket is yet again selling something a little bit different. Enter the ‘love sausage’.

That’s right – it was a popular choice for many shoppers last year, so they’re selling the very romantic sausage (in the shape of a heart, no less) for consumption on the most loved-up day of the year.

They’re giant pigs in blankets, a rather large sausage wrapped in bacon, but it’s slightly truffled and made for sharing. You’ve also got the option of cracking a couple of eggs in the middle for your own love themed breakfast.

Sharing the news of its return on Twitter, M&S wrote: ‘#Thisisntjust any love sausage… This is the ORIGINAL love sausage and it’s back! If you love sausage, you’ll love our new Give a Little Love Sausage – that’s two small sausages for £5 – as well as our large Love Sausage for £6! Who will you be sharing yours with?’

Whether you’re single or taken or somewhere in between, this looks pretty delicious.

Plus, it’s easy enough to pop in the oven and spend your Valentine’s Day doing whatever else you may have planned.

We’re here for the love sausage, tbh.