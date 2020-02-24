Get egg-xcited

First, we brought you the news that Aldi are launching booze-infused chocolate Easter eggs in time for the big day; now, Lindt are making dreams come true with their latest launch.

Drum roll, please: white chocolate Lindt bunnies are coming this Easter and we can’t wait to get out mitts on one (or four).

The limited edition white chocolate bunnies are priced at £2.99, made from 100g of creamy white chocolate and wrapped in gold foil, with signature red ribbon bell round their necks, to boot. Fancy a bigger treat? Waitrose are stocking a bunny for £4.99 that’s double the size, at 200g. Head in stores at Waitrose, Tesco or Asda to buy your own.

Lindt gold white chocolate bunny, £4.99

Easter is a riot of a time for supermarkets and chocolate brands, with egg and bunny-shaped products popping up left, right and centre. From the now annual influx of Malteser bunnies (just as reindeers leave the stores), to Creme eggs (remember the mania about the white chocolate Creme eggs last year?), to mini eggs, you can’t move for novelty Easter products.

Not a white chocolate kind of person? There’s reportedly a hazelnut Lindt alternative hitting stores, too. Keep your eyes peeled.

More excited about pancake day than Easter? Don’t miss Aldi’s 1kg bargain Nutella tub or M&S Percy Pig dessert sauce, both perfect pancake toppings, if you ask us.

News of the new release dropped on Top Foods UK’s Instagram channel last week, where they shared a photo of the bunnies after spotting them in a Tesco store. They captioned the post: ‘@lindtuk Bunnies 🐰 Hazelnut, White Chocolate and Milk Chocolate! I’m trying my best to hold back on buying these until it’s closer to Easter 😛 however, I really cannot wait to try the Hazelnut and White Chocolate 😍’

Lindt are one of the oldest chocolatiers in the world, first launching their chocolate bars in 1845. Did you know? Prior to that, chocolate had mainly been manufactured in a liquid form as a drink. In an attempt to mix things up a little, the founders set about making a solid product and Lindt was born, made by blending cacao over the course of hours (sometimes even days).

Now the hunt to find our own white choc Lindt bunny begins. Easter can’t come quick enough.