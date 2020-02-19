This is not a drill: Aldi are selling a 1kg tub of Nutella for £3.99

Nutella-lovers, listen up: there's a right chocolate-y bargain in stores for you

Words by Ally Head

Yes, you read that right. Just in time for Pancake Day, budget supermarket giant Aldi are stocking 1kg Nutella tubs in stores.

And the best bit about this delicious, delicious news? They’re selling the hazelnut cocoa spread in share-sized tubs for a mega £3.99. That’s £1.71 less than the same sized 1kg product in Tesco stores, and on Ocado, a smaller 750g tub is pricier at £4.65.

With this bulk buy, you won’t run the risk of using up your supplies anytime soon—it’s a steal of a purchase with 66 servings per tub. Or, you know, a couple fewer, if you often find yourself spreading Nutella lavishly on pancakes,. Or enjoying swirled into your morning porridge. Or, well, occasionally eat it off the spoon for a speedy dessert option. We’ve been there.

Nutella 1kg jar, £3.99, available in stores at Aldi

A bit of history for you: Nutella is produced by the Italian company Ferrero and was first invented in 1963. It’s mainly made from sugar and palm oil , which make up over half of the ingredients, but also contains hazelnuts, cocoa solids and skimmed milk. Whatever they’re making it with, it’s working: it’s renowned as being seriously more-ish. Example A: the French riots in 2018 when European supermarket chain Intermarché slashed Nutella prices by 70%..

Serious Nutella fans, take note: You can normally buy your own personalised Nutella jars at Debenhams around Christmas time, and yes, Nutella pasta is legit a thing. Keep your eyes peeled.

Plus, some facts which may put the scale of Nutella production into perspective for you: one jar of Nutella is sold every 2.5 seconds globally, with Ferrero using 25% of the world’s supply of hazelnuts and reportedly turning over near £6.5bn yearly. It would seem that Nutella is popular, to say the least.

Don’t rush to Aldi just yet. They’ll be in stores and available for you to buy(/fight other customers over) from the 16th February.

On your marks, get set…