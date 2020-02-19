PSA: Booze-infused Easter eggs are here to make all your dreams come true

Gin & tonic infused white chocolate and Prosecco and raspberry mixed milk chocolate treats? We are so, so in...

Words by Ally Head

T minus 53 days until Easter and, just when you think you’ve seen them all, a new extraordinary (or really extra, depending on your levels of Easter enthusiasm) egg pops up on your news feed.

There were Marmite Easter eggs (we loved to hate), solid cheese Easter eggs (cheese-tastic), avocado Easter eggs (smashing) and Greatest Showman Easter eggs (yep). And that’s before we even start on the 101 vegan easter egg alternatives available in most major supermarkets.

Brand new from Aldi this year: alcohol-infused Easter eggs, proving once and for all that Easter isn’t just for kids. They’ve got two tasty options on offer and in stores at current:

Moser Roth artisan Gin White Chocolate Egg

Moser Roth artisan Prosecco and Raspberry Milk Chocolate Egg

Sounds good, right? We think it might be time to get into the spirit of Easter (quite literally). Aldi’s white chocolate, gin infused egg is a hollow affair made from creamy, sweet white chocolate. It’s infused with both gin and juniper, for the ultimate gin-kick and, fun fact from Aldi HQ: each egg is hand decorated with edible lustre, a type of powder used to decorate cakes, biscuits and bakes if you’re looking to add a pop of colour and sparkle.

More of a milk chocolate kind of person? The Prosecco and raspberry option uses the classic combo to elevate your standard milk chocolate shell. Now pass us the chocolate…

Aldi are pretty well known for their out there (and budget) options. Just today, they announced that they’ll be selling a 1kg tub of Nutella for an amazing £3.99, just in time for Pancake Day.

Price wise, both eggs will sit at the £4.99 mark. Plus, there’s no need to wait to get your hands on your own—the booze-filled treats are available in stores now.

What are you waiting for?