Jamie Oliver will host a new cookery show serving up inspiration for isolation

As many shows cancel filming and postpone for the foreseeable, the British chef has announced some exciting news

Hundreds of TV programmes around the world have had to postpone and cancel filming for the foreseeable due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, among the chaos, Jamie Oliver, the professional chef famous for his quick and simple 30 minute meal cookbooks and war on sugar, will be hosting a new weekly cookery programme on Channel 4.

The brand new show, which has been designed in direct response to the current crisis, aims to make cooking at home and in isolation easy, exciting and still nutritious. It encourages viewers to cook along with the chef as he makes simple meals, bread and pasta from home, plus offers handy cooking and nutrition advice for families and those social distancing, for free.

Sounds like the perfect way to balance the white chocolate Lindt Easter bunny and M&S chocolate Easter sloth you *may* have already started nibbling on pre-Easter…

Don’t worry about having limited supplies or only tinned and store cupboard food in the house—that’s exactly what the show was designed for. Tune in for easy meals and kitchen tips from the 44-year-old using items that you’d normally find in your kitchen cupboard.

The show, called Keep Cooking and Carry On, will launch on Monday, March 23 and will run for 30 minutes, from 5.30pm.

Taking to Twitter to announce the exciting news, representatives for Channel 4 posted: ‘Join @jaimeoliver in his brand new show as he helps the nation with easy recipes, cooking tips and ingenious hacks whilst many of us are staying at home.’

Speaking about the show, Jamie said: ‘Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important.’

‘This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you’ve got.’

‘Let’s big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways.’

Hear, hear. We can’t wait to tune in.