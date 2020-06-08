Galaxy fudge is the latest viral baking trend and it’s ridiculously easy to make

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’ve turned into a nation of bakers since the lockdown came into place. There has been a sudden interest in banana bread, many people are giving the Pret chocolate cookie recipe a go and Buckingham Palace even shared their top tips for royally approved cupcakes.

Now, it seems that galaxy fudge is having a bit of a moment. A number of influencers are sharing recipes for their creative bakes, and honestly it’s so easy to make that you’ll want to give it a go ASAP.

Before you get started, you’ll need to know that the tasty treats are not made up of silky smooth Galaxy chocolate. Instead, they’re galactic, colourful space-themed creations and they’re taking over Instagram.

Social media account @bakingwiththegayles shared their recipe with Tyla and @Jensoltys also wrote a blog post.

London foodie @fitwaffle posted her take on the delicious bites by making galaxy Oreo fudge.

All you need is:

1 tin Condensed milk (397g)

525g White chocolate

4 x Food colouring (pink, purple, black & blue)

10-15 Oreos for base

2 tbsp Sprinkles

The full recipe can be found on this Instagram video.

A number of variations have cropped up on social media, including a Mini Eggs version and a Smarties option.

Delicious.

If you’re ready to practice your skills and land yourself a spot on the Great British Bake Off, Home Bargains is selling an essentials kit for newbies and Morrisons has a great service for those who can’t get hold of flour.

Whether you’re interested in sweet treats or savoury sourdoughs, there’s one thing that’s certain – Mary Berry would be extremely proud of us all.

Happy baking!