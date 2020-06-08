Galaxy fudge is the latest viral baking trend and it’s ridiculously easy to make

We’ve turned into a nation of bakers since the lockdown came into place. There has been a sudden interest in banana bread, many people are giving the Pret chocolate cookie recipe a go and Buckingham Palace even shared their top tips for royally approved cupcakes.
Now, it seems that galaxy fudge is having a bit of a moment. A number of influencers are sharing recipes for their creative bakes, and honestly it’s so easy to make that you’ll want to give it a go ASAP.
Before you get started, you’ll need to know that the tasty treats are not made up of silky smooth Galaxy chocolate. Instead, they’re galactic, colourful space-themed creations and they’re taking over Instagram.
Social media account @bakingwiththegayles shared their recipe with Tyla and @Jensoltys also wrote a blog post.
London foodie @fitwaffle posted her take on the delicious bites by making galaxy Oreo fudge.
All you need is:
- 1 tin Condensed milk (397g)
- 525g White chocolate
- 4 x Food colouring (pink, purple, black & blue)
- 10-15 Oreos for base
- 2 tbsp Sprinkles
The full recipe can be found on this Instagram video.
A number of variations have cropped up on social media, including a Mini Eggs version and a Smarties option.
Delicious.
If you’re ready to practice your skills and land yourself a spot on the Great British Bake Off, Home Bargains is selling an essentials kit for newbies and Morrisons has a great service for those who can’t get hold of flour.
Whether you’re interested in sweet treats or savoury sourdoughs, there’s one thing that’s certain – Mary Berry would be extremely proud of us all.
Happy baking!