Baking newbies – this £20 essentials kit is all you need to get creative in the kitchen

It feels as though everyone is making banana bread right now. All you have to do is open Instagram and yet another person that you follow is pulling out a perfect sweet loaf from the oven, as many of us are turning to cookbooks and baking during the lockdown. That is, those who can get hold of flour and are making the most of this genius idea courtesy of Morrisons.

Mary Berry would be so proud.

However, if you’re a baking newbie and you’re not quite sure how to get started, there’s a pretty helpful baking kit that could help you on your way to being on the next series of the Great British Bake Off.

Home Bargains is selling a complete kit of essentials for anyone who wants to flex their baking muscle, and at £20.99 it is an absolute steal. It has everything you need to make cakes, scones and pastry and includes a cake tin, spatula, cutters and cupcake cases. Delivery is also included in the price.

The items are part of the Jane Asher range, and their website reads: ‘Home Bargains understands the importance of our customers getting essential food items during this unprecedented time.

‘We have carefully selected some of our best selling products to create this Jane Asher Baking Box; ideal for those who may be struggling to get certain items, are self-isolating or want to send a care package to a loved one.

‘Baking offers you the chance to get creative and with easy to follow guides, you don’t have to be a top chef to make some tasty treats. We have selected mixes that don’t require the use of flour, as we know how much of a struggle it is to buy at this time.’

So what exactly do you get for your money?

Well, it includes Vanilla Sponge Mix, Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix, Lemon Cake Mix, Scone Mix, Pastry Mix, Round Pastry Cutter 3 Pack, Vanilla Frosting, Chocolate Frosting, Sultanas 500g, Spatula Bamboo Handle, Round Loose Bake Cake Tin and 100 Cake Cases.

The only things you’ll need to get hold of are eggs, oil, butter and milk.

So there’s no excuse not to get your bake on.