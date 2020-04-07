Pret reveals their secret chocolate chip cookie recipe and it’s super easy

Pret A Manger, along with several other popular food chains in the UK, shut their doors two weeks ago as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the coffee shop and lunchtime hotspot is now sharing some of their top secret recipes on their Facebook page so that customers can enjoy their delicious treats from the comfort of their own homes.

Whether you’re after tips on how to make the perfect sandwich or want to give their mouth-watering banana bread recipe a go, they’re pulling out all the stops to ensure that you can get your favourite flavours during the lockdown.

And after revealing that they’ve been ‘inundated’ with requests for the Pret secret chocolate chip cookie recipe, they’ve now shared it online.

Hurrah!

So if you want to give it a go, here’s what you need:

Ingredients

110g unsalted butter

170g caster sugar

85g light brown sugar

1 whole egg

190g self-raising flour

3g salt

120g large dark chocolate buttons

Pret chocolate chip cookie recipe

Preheat the over to 180C. Melt the butter in a saucepan or microwave, until just melted (but not hot) Using a stand mixer or electric beaters, beat the butter with the caster and brown sugars until well combined. Add the egg and beat on low speed until just incorporated – 10-15 seconds or so. Don’t over-beat as this will result in a firm dough Add the flour and salt. Mix until a smooth dough forms – again, be careful not to over-mix Add the chocolate buttons to the dough and combine with your hands. For a good distribution of chocolate, don’t be afraid to break up some of the buttons into pieces or chop them slightly beforehand Scoop out eight balls of dough and place on a non-stick or lined baking tray. Make sure there is plenty of space between them as the dough will spread out in the oven Press them down lightly with your palm to flatten them out a little and bake for 10-12 minutes until the cookies look puffed and golden Let the cookies cool on the pan for around 30 minutes as they will settle and sink into a dense buttery cookie Best enjoyed warm (or place in an airtight container and eat within three days)

So what are you waiting for?

Time to get baking!