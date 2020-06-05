Dishoom is now delivering food to Londoners and it’s the news we needed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While we’re currently not able to visit our favourite restaurants as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, many of us have been baking and buying cookbooks in order to whip up some tasty treats in the kitchen.

But if there’s one place that we’re missing it’s Dishoom. Inspired by the ‘disappearing Irani cafés of Bombay’, their fusion food is so popular with patrons that to get a table you’ll have to join a pretty long queue while sipping on masala chai.

Is it worth the wait for a bacon naan? Absolutely.

So if you’re counting down the days until Dishoom opens its doors, we’ve got some great news. They’re now delivering to Londoners and it’s the news we need right now.

Deliveroo is partnering with them to offer the takeaway service from their King’s Cross, Shoreditch and Kensington branches. Dishes will be available from 11.30am to 10.30pm, although the menu will be limited.

However, fan favourites such as vada pau, chilli chicken, keema pau, biryanis, chicken ruby, mattar paneer and the house black daal have made the cut.

There are also drinks available such as the Thums Up, Limca and Pallonji’s Raspberry Soda as well as beers. and wines.

Dishoom will also be donating a charity meal with every order.

That’s dinner sorted tonight.