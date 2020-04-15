Ones to add to your list...

Whether you’re a novice or are planning your Masterchef entry as we speak, one thing is for sure is that the time spent in the kitchen has increased and coming up with recipes can be somewhat of a challenge. We’ve taken the liberty to round up the best cookbooks that our editor’s love to help spice up your mealtimes.

Masala, Indian Cuisine for Modern Living by Mallika Basu

CHOSEN BY: SUNIL MAKAN, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Cuisine: Modern Indian

Why I like it: I don’t know about you but sometimes I find Indian cookbooks a bit too complicated with fussy recipes that take forever to prepare. And, after all, given that Indian food is in half of my geneology and I come with a several of my families own tried and tested recipes, I figured – ‘do I really need anyone else to tell me how to make a curry?’. Well, that was until I came across one of the best cookbooks ever, Masala by Mallika Basu and quite literally devoured pretty much everything in it. Fuss free is the order of the day here with simple and bloody tasty recipes.



Favourite Recipe: Haryali Murgh, Baked Coriander and Mint Chicken Curry. Delicious as is or as used for a marinade for the BBQ.



Nigel Slater Greenfeast autumn/winter

CHOSEN BY: HOLLY RAINS, EDITOR

Cuisine: Plant based seasonal recipes

Why I like it: Because Nigel Slater is a God among men. His recipes are aesthetically pleasing, simple to execute and tasty tasty. His special brand of low-key mellow magic runs throughout all his books, an example being the hilariously blunt recipe titles like: ‘Eggs, Potatoes’ (which can be found in his accompyaning book, Greenfeast spring/summer). Zero pretension, maximum flavour, it’s a yes from me and a place on my best cookbooks list.



Favourite Recipe: Sweet Potato, Jalapeños, Beans (an elevated baked potato). The sliced raw radish addition is a revelation.

Max’s Sandwich Book

CHOSEN BY: SUNIL MAKAN, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Cuisine: Sandwiches

Why I like it: Who doesn’t love a sandwich? But who knew there was so much one could do with a sandwich? That’ll be Max Halley and Ben Benton, who put together this encyclopedic collection of the ultimate recipes with sandwiches to cater for every meal time from breakfast to dessert and with special guest sandwiches (you’ve got to check out Holly Chaves’ Pudding Toastie). There’s really no bread left unturned here, look at ways to transform your leftovers and recipes for some of the best side ever tasted. Not just the best sandwich cookbook but one of the best cookbooks ever.



Favourite Recipe: No 26, Banh Mi.



Dishoom: From Bombay with Love

CHOSEN BY: LUCY ABBERSTEEN, JUNIOR BEAUTY EDITOR Cuisine: Indian

Why I like it: Dishoom is one of very few places that I will willingly queue an hour for a table, so it was a no brainer to pre-order their cookbook as soon as it was announced. It has the recipes for all of the classics you’d order at Dishoom – Chicken Ruby, House Black Daal, Raita, Biryani – but it’s also loaded with photography and information on both the history of the recipes and Bombay. There’s even a pull-out map of the area attached to the inner cover. It’s almost two books in one; part cookbook, part travel read!

Favourite recipe: House Black Daal (a painstaking but oh-so-rewarding affair)

Jackson & Levine: Round to Ours by Laura Jackson and Alice Levine

CHOSEN BY: FIONA EMLEBTON, SENIOR BEAUTY EDITOR

Cuisine: World cuisine with a healthy dose of fun thrown in

Why I like it: I love the idea of a supper club – good conversations over equally good food. I love cooking and being experimental with food but I also like stress-free menus so this ticks every box. There’s something for beginners as well as more advanced cooks. Some of the flavour combinations I’d never have thought of and I’ve not tried a single recipe that I haven’t found absolutely delicious. I also love that there are not just pictures of food but of Laura giggling while eating! It reminds you just how joyful food and cooking for other is!

Favourite Recipe: The Mexican fiesta – a combination of black bean quesadillas and tostadas with smoked salmon, avocado and chipotle mayo. Obviously washed down with Micheladas!

5 Ingredients by Jamie Oliver

CHOSEN BY: PENNY GOLDSTONE, FASHION EDITOR

Cuisine: Quick & Easy Food

Why I like it: For those days where I can’t really be bothered, these recipes are so easy and speedy that you don’t even have to think about it. Plus there are only 5 ingredients to each recipe, so it’s relatively likely you’ll be able to shop them, even during a pandemic.

Favourite Recipe: Egg & mango chutney flatbreads (https://www.jamieoliver.com/recipes/egg-recipes/egg-mango-chutney-flatbreads/)

The Hummingbird Bakery: Home Sweet Home

CHOSEN BY: JADIE TROY-PRYDE, SOCIAL MEDIA AND LIFESTYLE EDITOR

Cuisine: Baking

Why I like it: Cupcakes, cookies, puddings and pies, this is the perfect addition to any baker’s shelf. The recipes are super easy to follow, fun to bake and there are lots of different sweet treats to choose from – so it’s time to move on from the current banana bread craze on Instagram and get creative. Whether you’re a basic baker or pastry pro, this will keep you busy throughout lockdown and beyond.

Favourite Recipe: Salted caramel cupcakes

Posh Eggs

CHOSEN BY: SUNIL MAKAN, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Cuisine: Eggs, Eggs and Eggs



Why I like it: I love eggs; Poached, fried, baked, you name it, so it was a no brainer that I needed this cookbook in my life. Featuring twists on classics like Oeufs Au Plat and new recipes to explore like Mussels with Saffron Custard.



Favourite Recipe: Green Shakshuka



Eating Well Made Easy by Lorraine Pascale

CHOSEN BY: PENNY GOLDSTONE, FASHION EDITOR

Cuisine: Healthy recipes

Why I like it: I’m making more of an effort to have a balanced diet and get my vitamins in for obvious reasons, and Lorraine’s tasty recipes are healthy without feeling like you’re just munching on a bunch of greens, e.g., this includes healthier curry and pancake recipes.

Favourite Recipe: quick creamy ‘butter chicken’ with cashew nut rice

La Famille Cookbook Marrakech

CHOSEN BY: SUNIL MAKAN, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Cuisine: Mediterranean and vegetarian

Why I like it: There’s nothing like travel to expand your love for cuisine. On a trip to Marrakech, I had lunch at La Famille, a hidden gem in the middle of the Riad. As a meat lover, ill admit by skepticism at my first glance at the menu but the food was super tasty and I was completely blown away that as soon as I returned just had to order this to recreate some of those dishes. Think lots of fresh pesto’s, salads and pizettes and pastas. Defintiely on my best cookbooks list.



Favourite Recipe: Pasta paccheri, grilled red cabbage, caramelized shallot, dry raisin.

