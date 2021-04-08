Colin the Caterpillar cake jars are now a thing and we’re heading to M&S immediately

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Colin the Caterpillar is a birthday party staple no matter how old you are, but the chocolate delight is not a one trick insect. M&S have launched Colin Easter eggs, there was a Valentine’s special alongside his girlfriend Connie and we were even treated to a Christmas Colin last year.

Now, the fan favourite has been transformed into a cake jar and we are 100% here for it.

So what is a cake jar we hear you ask? Well, it’s pretty self-explanatory – a pot filled with the delicious Colin cake.

Whether you’re enjoying a park picnic with friends now that restrictions have eased or you simply want to enjoy a perfect portion while you watch your favourite shows on Netflix, the cake jars are everything we didn’t know we needed in our lives.

You can expect ‘layers of all the Colin goodness’ – the traditional chocolate sponge with Belgian chocolate sauce, chocolate ganache, milk and white choc chips and Colin’s white chocolate face. Sweet.

And M&S isn’t stopping there. They’re also stocking two more cake jar flavours including raspberry ripple, made with madeira sponge, sweet raspberry jam, creamy vanilla buttercream and freeze-dried raspberry pieces, and a trillionaire cake jar, complete with layers of madeira sponge, salted caramel sauce, chocolate ganache, milk chocolate shortcake balls and fudge pieces.

Natalie Tate – Lead Product Developer for M&S Cakes said: ‘These cake jars are absolutely delicious and are perfect for picnics, lunches on the go – or pretty much whenever you need a sweet fix.

‘Gone are the days of picking a cake to suit all tastes – you can now mix and match to suit everyone. Much like an indulgent ice cream tub – there is something about diving straight in with a spoon that make the experience all the more delicious.

‘I LOVE the trillionaire’s, it is the ultimate in indulgent, chocolatey caramel goodness – a must try! But of course, all are delicious.’

They’re available in stores now, and at just £4 a pop we’ll definitely be stocking up.