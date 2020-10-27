You can now make Colin the Caterpillar toffee apples at home and they’re so easy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is coming, and this year there are so many tasty treats on offer, from a giant Ferrero Rocher to a festive Colin the Caterpillar.

However, before we get there, it’s spooky season. With Halloween approaching fast, it’s time to light the autumnal Yankee Candles and run a bath so that you can use all the bits from the Lush Halloween collection.

But if you’re looking for a snack fit for a night in with your favourite scary movies, and you also love a Colin, you’re in luck. M&S released a recipe for Colin the Caterpillar toffee apples, and they’re really easy to whip up.

Grab yourself some apples, chocolate sponge roll and some mini Colin chocolate faces and get ready to be impressed!

Ingredients – you’ll need…

Serves 4

4 large apples

1 bottle toffee dessert sauce

1 chocolate sponge roll

1 jar jazzie sprinkles

300g milk chocolate, broken into small pieces

100g white chocolate, broken into small pieces

4 mini Colin chocolate faces

How to make Colin the Caterpillar toffee apples

Place a lollipop stick in the centre of an upright apple and push firmly down into the core until secure. Pour toffee dessert sauce into a deep bowl and roll the apple in the sauce. Place upright on greaseproof paper on a large baking tray and chill in the fridge for 15 minutes. On a large plate break up the sponge roll until you have large, breadcrumb-like pieces. Pour over ⅔ jar of jazzie sprinkles and use a spoon to mix together. In a deep bowl melt the milk chocolate in the microwave on a low heat, stirring occasionally to ensure that it doesn’t burn. Remove the apples from the fridge. Some of the toffee sauce may have pooled to the bottom of the apples; use a spoon or knife to spread back over the apple. Dip the apples in the milk chocolate to evenly coat. Roll the apples in the cake crumb and jazzie sprinkle mixture. Place upright back on the greaseproof paper and chill for 15 minutes. Melt the white chocolate in the microwave. Using a knife, drizzle the melted chocolate over the apples to create stripes. Sprinkle with remaining jazzie sprinkles. Using the leftover white chocolate, use your knife to carefully spread some on the back of a white chocolate Colin face. Stick on the front of your apple. Chill for a minimum of two hours.

Enjoy!