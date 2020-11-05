There’s a new Cadbury Oreo Christmas biscuit range and it’s a chocolatey dream

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is coming, and there are lots of sweet and savoury treats on offer this year. Anyone who prefers savoury snacks will appreciate the Sainbury’s pigs in blankets mayo sauce (which sounds unusual and delicious) and this brie-ly tasty cheese advent calendar.

For those who crave a sugar rush, you can pick up an extra special Christmas Colin the Caterpillar, there’s Aldi’s giant Ferrero Rocher to sink your teeth into and even a Quality Street pick and mix tin so you can choose all your favourites with none of the less popular bites lingering in the bottom. Excellent.

And if that’s not enough, there’s now a Cadbury Oreo Christmas biscuit range and you’re going to want it all immediately.

The assortment box is filled with chocolate chip cookies, the iconic chocolate fingers and various Oreo specials.

If you’re a fan of the legendary biscuit, there’s the Oreo Seasonal Tin at £6 which is full of classic, chocolate and golden Oreos. The Oreo Selection Box is £2.99 and includes classic, golden, milk chocolate and white chocolate covered Oreos.

Oh, and there’s also an Oreo Yard for £3.19 for the superfans. Yum.

Next up is the Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Great Big Gift Box for £6.50, stashed with so many Cadbury Fingers that it’ll keep you going from now until Christmas.

If you want a tasty twist on the classic, you can also try some Snowy Fingers, £1.39 a box (or £2.69 for the larger version) – and are a delicious blend of white and milk chocolate.

They’re available now from the Cadbury website and supermarkets across the UK.

Well, that’s the festive snacks sorted.