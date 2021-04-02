Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just two sleeps left until Easter – meaning just two sleeps left until we can finally eat our weight in Colin the Caterpillar easter eggs. Not only is this weekend a glorified excuse to eat chocolate for breakfast (although given the pandemic’s warped sense of time, fair dues if you’ve been doing that anyway), lockdown restrictions have been lifted enough to allow for groups of up to six people, from any number of households, to meet outdoors.

And if you’re using the partially relaxed restrictions for an epic Easter egg hunt (yes, doing one with yourself totally counts), we’ve got just the thing for you. Presenting: this mega-box of mini Lindt Lindor eggs, on sale on Amazon for just £25.

Weighing in at a solid 1.3kg, and containing approximately 48 mini Lindt eggs, this truly is the Easter treat to beat out all Easter treats – so we’re thinking that you might want to Prime it to yourself pronto.