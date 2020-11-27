Bollinger Champagne is 30% off this Black Friday and it’s absolutely fabulous

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Patsy and Eddie would be proud.

Black Friday is upon us and with the UK on lockdown, we’re all racing each other online to nab the best deals across homeware, fashion, beauty and tech.

From Rixo dresses and Whistles Black Friday deals to the Missoma discounts and Dyson Black Friday offerings, we’re all getting involved.

Something we didn’t expect we’d be stocking up on in the Black Friday sales is Champagne, but with huge discounts across sites this weekend, they’re flying off the shelves. It’s hardly surprising after the year we’ve had!

Bollinger Champagne is iconic, with Absolutely Fabulous turning it into a bougie addition to every celebration, but it’s famously pricey, making it the perfect thing to invest in this Black Friday.

Today it is 30% off – and we’re stocking up for Christmas.

Bollinger Special Cuvée Champagne, 75cl £43 £30 on Amazon

‘Bollinger Special Cuvée Champagne is a powerful yet elegant, bone dry champagne with a high proportion of Pinot Noir giving a wonderfully biscuity nose, and flavours of citrus, nuts, figs and spice.’ View Deal

Also heavily discounted today are other Champagnes, from Veuve Clicquot to Moet, so make sure you make the most of the boozy bargains.

What an absolutely fabulous Black Friday steal!

Happy Bollinger buying.