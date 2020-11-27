This is how to secretly get 40% off Rixo dresses this Black Friday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Rixo is a London brand that’s become part of the It crowd’s DNA over the years, counting celebrity fans like Selena Gomez and Katy Perry amongst its ranks.

While their dresses occasionally go on sale, they usually get snapped up swiftly when they do – but we’ve found a sneaky way to score massive discounts this Black Friday.

Harvey Nichols thought they could hide these bargains from us, but they’ve actually smuggled in some hefty discounts ranging 30-40% on Rixo dresses and skirts this season.

In most cases, that means you’ll save over a hundred pounds on their sophisticated gowns.

While their new collection sadly isn’t included, many of their vintage-inspired dresses are in there from sparkly party gowns to A/W trend-friendly animal prints.

Shopbop also has even more Rixo deals, which include some of their most popular dresses this season.

If you still haven’t spotted your dream dress, you can also head to Rixo’s official website where they’re offering a flat 30% off everything until Monday midnight.

Here’s some of our favourites below.