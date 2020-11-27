Trending:

This is how to secretly get 40% off Rixo dresses this Black Friday

Don't tell anybody - at least, not until you've bought yours
Megan C. Hills Megan C. Hills
    • Rixo is a London brand that’s become part of the It crowd’s DNA over the years, counting celebrity fans like Selena Gomez and Katy Perry amongst its ranks.

    While their dresses occasionally go on sale, they usually get snapped up swiftly when they do – but we’ve found a sneaky way to score massive discounts this Black Friday.

    Harvey Nichols thought they could hide these bargains from us, but they’ve actually smuggled in some hefty discounts ranging 30-40% on Rixo dresses and skirts this season. 

    Get up to 40% off Rixo in Harvey Nichols’ Black Friday sale

    In most cases, that means you’ll save over a hundred pounds on their sophisticated gowns. 

    While their new collection sadly isn’t included, many of their vintage-inspired dresses are in there from sparkly party gowns to A/W trend-friendly animal prints.

    Shopbop also has even more Rixo deals, which include some of their most popular dresses this season.

    If you still haven’t spotted your dream dress, you can also head to Rixo’s official website where they’re offering a flat 30% off everything until Monday midnight.

    Here’s some of our favourites below.

    Rixo Emma Dress in 60s Floral – was £247.04, now £172.93 | Shopbop 

    View Deal

    Rixo Emma Black Printed Silk Maxi Dress – was £315, now £189 | Harvey Nichols (40% off)

    View Deal

    Rixo Winnie Dress in Check Swirl Floral – was £284.47, now £199.13 | Shopbop

    View Deal

    Rixo Mara Monochrome Zebra Print Dress – was £275, now £165 | Harvey Nichols (40% off)

    View Deal

    Rixo Velvet Mel Dress – was £336.87, now £168.44 | Shopbop

    View Deal

    Rixo Venus Sequinned Chiffon Midi Dress – was £345, now £241.5 | Harvey Nichols (30% off)

    View Deal

    Rixo Monet Printed Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress – was £285, now £199.5 | Harvey Nichols (30% off)

    View Deal

     

