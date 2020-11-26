Everything at Whistles is 25% off plus an additional 15% off sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ready, get set, go!

It’s that time of the year again – the Black Friday weekend is upon us and we want to make the most of it. If we play our cards right, we can tick off all our Christmas shopping and snap up the latest trends at a snip of the price by Cyber Monday.

For me, as well as the Zara Black Friday discounts and Missoma Black Friday deals, it’s all about Whistles – a brand that I love but can’t always afford.

This Black Friday weekend, Whistles is offering 25% off everything, plus an extra 15% off sale and I’m buying everything.

When to shop the Whistles Black Friday sale

The whistles Black Friday sale is now live, but it is expected to last until end of play on Cyber Monday so you should have plenty of time to snap up those bargains. If you want to snag the best deals before they sell out though, we’d act fast!

Here are a few things I’m getting my hands on now…

Whistles Seed Bead Cluster Hoop Earrings, £29 £21.75

The seed bead cluster hoop earrings come with a high shine finish and have been crafted in a cluster hoop design to make them easy to wear. View Deal

Where can I access the Whistles Black Friday sale?

The Whistles Black Friday sale is available via their website, but other sites that stock Whistles products are also expected to price match, including John Lewis and ASOS.

Does Whistles have a Cyber Monday sale?

The Whistles sale is expected to span the whole weekend from Black Friday to Cyber Monday so you will have plenty of time to shop.

Happy Black Friday weekend!