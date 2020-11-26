Everything at Whistles is 25% off plus an additional 15% off sale

Ready, get set, go!
It’s that time of the year again – the Black Friday weekend is upon us and we want to make the most of it. If we play our cards right, we can tick off all our Christmas shopping and snap up the latest trends at a snip of the price by Cyber Monday.
For me, as well as the Zara Black Friday discounts and Missoma Black Friday deals, it’s all about Whistles – a brand that I love but can’t always afford.
Shop the Whistles Black Friday sale (there’s 25% off EVERYTHING)
This Black Friday weekend, Whistles is offering 25% off everything, plus an extra 15% off sale and I’m buying everything.
WHISTLES Black Friday – QUICK LINKS:
- Shop all the Whistles 25% off sale
- Whistles Barkley Zip Front Boot – now £138.75
was £185
- Whistles Short Puffer Coat – now £96.75
was £129
- Whistles Borg Front Mittens – now £33.75
was £42
- Whistles Champagne Sequin Midi Skirt – now £89.25
was £119
- Whistles Hema Shearling Coat – now £746.25
was £995
- Whistles Martha Mini Beaded bucket Bag – now £56.25
was £75
- Whistles Stone Dahlia Lace Up boots – now £149.25
was £199
- Whistles Borg Collar Leather Biker Jacket – now £318.75
was £425
- Whistles Seed Bead Cluster Hoop Earrings – now £21.75
was £29
- Whistles Acid Wash Tie Denim Dress – now £111.75
was £149
When to shop the Whistles Black Friday sale
The whistles Black Friday sale is now live, but it is expected to last until end of play on Cyber Monday so you should have plenty of time to snap up those bargains. If you want to snag the best deals before they sell out though, we’d act fast!
Here are a few things I’m getting my hands on now…
Whistles Barkley Zip Front Boot,
£185 £138.75
The Barkley zip front boots are 100% suede and soft leather, with a front zip and a chunky sole, ticking off every boot trend this winter.
Whistles Short Puffer Coat,
£129 £96.75
This Whistles short puffer coat is partially made from recycled polyester, featuring a shorter hem and a funnel neckline for a more contemporary profile.
Whistles Borg Front Mittens,
£42 £33.75
These Whistles mittens are the perfect hand warmers for winter thanks to their cosy Borg texture, coming in both beige and black.
Whistles Hema shearling coat,
£995 £746.25
The Hema shearling coat features a unique patchwork of sheepskin in varying textures and lengths to create a stunning stand-out loose fitting winter coat with wide sleeves.
Whistles Martha Mini Beaded bucket Bag,
£75 £56.25
The Whistles Martha mini beaded bucket bag is made of 100% wood beading, with its green and yellow colour palette adding a splash of colour to any seasonal outfit.
Whistles Stone Dahlia Lace Up boots,
£199 £149.25
These Stone Dahlia lace up boots are an Instagram sensation, crafted from soft leather and set on a 7.5cm block heel, with a round toe and an on-trend lace fastening.
Whistles Borg Collar Leather Biker Jacket,
£425 £318.75
The Borg collar leather biker jacket is a contemporary staple for the season, crafted from premium butter-soft leather with a textured Borg collar for added warmth.
Whistles Acid Wash Tie Denim Dress,
£149 £111.75
The Whistles acid wash tie denim dress is limited edition, featuring voluminous puffed sleeves and buttons down the front.
Whistles Champagne Sequin Midi Skirt,
£119 £89.25
The Whistles sequin midi skirt is perfect for Christmas, decorated entirely with champagne-coloured sequins.
Whistles Seed Bead Cluster Hoop Earrings,
£29 £21.75
The seed bead cluster hoop earrings come with a high shine finish and have been crafted in a cluster hoop design to make them easy to wear.
Where can I access the Whistles Black Friday sale?
The Whistles Black Friday sale is available via their website, but other sites that stock Whistles products are also expected to price match, including John Lewis and ASOS.
Does Whistles have a Cyber Monday sale?
The Whistles sale is expected to span the whole weekend from Black Friday to Cyber Monday so you will have plenty of time to shop.
Happy Black Friday weekend!