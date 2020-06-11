Aldi is selling churro makers for £15 and obviously we need one

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Many of us are using the time in lockdown to perfect our baking skills and get creative in the kitchen. Whether you’ve been giving banana bread a go or attempting galaxy fudge, there’s one thing for certain – Mary Berry would be proud.

But if you’re looking to make something a little different, Aldi is now selling a churro maker and it’s just £14.99. Bargain.

The sweet treats can be made from the comfort of your own kitchen, and it’s the perfect kitchen accessory.

Churro fans can create the long Spanish doughnuts without the faff of deep frying, and it sounds super easy.

The plates are non-stick, so it’s simple to clean, and it boasts automatic temperature control, a latch to hold it down and lights to show you when they’re ready. All you have to do is pipe the mixture into the maker and let them cook for a few minutes then voila – you have your very own homemade churros.

It is suggested that you turn the churros over halfway through for an even bake, and once they’re done you just need to pop them out, roll them in sugar and cinnamon and add a nice little side pot of chocolate sauce for dipping.

The churro maker comes in black, red and white, plus there’s a piping bag included so that you can get going as soon as you pick one up.

Aldi previously sold the magical machine last year and it sold out pretty quickly (obviously), so they’ve decided to restock and we’re not mad about it.

However, as you can imagine, they’re proving very popular yet again and have sold out of online pre-orders. Sad.

But there is a ray of hope for those who will be popping to Aldi today as they will be stocked in stores from Thursday 11th June.

We doubt they’ll stay on the shelves for very long so if you want to get your hands on one you’d better be quick.

Race you.