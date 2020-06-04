Jaffa Cake gin is now a thing and it sounds like an absolute treat

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are so many gins out there at the moment. Whether you like watermelon gin, want to try some of the offerings from the Lidl gin festival (including rose gin to lemon gin) or would like to stock up on the Gordon’s mediterranean orange gin.

Now, there’s something for anyone who loves the iconic combination of chocolate and orange.

Enter: the Jaffa Cake Gin.

Yes, you read that correctly. The popular sweet treat has been transformed from snack time bites to an adult beverage.

Distilled with oranges, fresh orange peel, cocoa powder and actual Jaffa Cakes, it comes in a bright bold bottle. It promises a ‘full-on Jaffa cake tastiness built around a distinctive base of crisp juniper’ – perfect all those who have a sweet tooth and love a gin tipple.

It has a zingy orange marmalade-esque flavour with rich and earthy chocolate undertones. It also boasts hints of vanilla-with a sprinkling of almondy-goodness, balancing the iconic Jaffa Cake taste with the piney juniper tang.

Master of Malt is currently selling the Jaffa Cake gin for £27.95.

It is also available as part of a Jaffa Cake Negroni Cocktail Bundle to create delicious cocktails at home.

Here’s the recipe for the extra tasty tipple:

Ingredients

25ml Jaffa Cake Gin

25ml Campari

25ml Martini Rosso sweet vermouth

Method

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and give a good shake. Strain into an ice-filled tumbler. Garnish with an orange peel or, for an indulgent extra, a Jaffa cake on the edge of your glass like a citrus wheel.

Enjoy!