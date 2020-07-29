Astrology gin is here to match your star sign with a unique flavour

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re into all things astrology, star signs and blaming everything on mercury in retrograde, and you also appreciate a good gin – much like the Queen, who actually sells her own as a side hustle – then Aldi has created something perfect for you: Astrology gin.

Yes, really. It’s now a thing and we’re already sold.

There are four different gins to satisfy every star sign, whether they’re Libra or Leo, Capricorn or Cancer.

Haysmith’s range is inspired by the astrological elements – earth, air, water and fire – so there’s something for everyone, even if you’re looking for something alcohol-free. Each bottle has similar traits to its element, with

For the earthy star signs – Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn – there’s the Earth gin, which is a balance of Darjeeling tea and citrus. It is inspired by the ‘stable and reliable’ sign, with Aldi calling it ‘an old faithful – perfect for any party, it’s certain to be a crowd pleaser.’

The Air gin is fitting for Aquarius, Gemini and Libra, and is infused with dulce seaweed and sea buckthorn flavours. Interesting.

And wait until you hear about the Fire gin. For the Aries, Sagittarius and Leos out there it’s made with the heat of chilli and fragrant sweet Szechuan peppercorns. Sounds very fiery indeed.

For those who prefer their tipple booze-free, there’s the Water gin, perfect for Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio, with Aldi saying it ‘may be calm, collected and free of alcohol, but its explosion of lemongrass, ginger and citrus makes for the ultimate refreshing summer drink, perfect for the designated driver.’

The Earth, Air and Fire gins come in at £14.99 a bottle, with the Water gin costing £9.99.

You’ll be able to get your hands on your very own star sign gin from Aldi on 6th August, both online and in stores.

Magical.