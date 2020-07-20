Aldi is now selling a magnum of rosé in time for the heatwave

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Things are set to heat up this week, and if you’re not quite ready to hit the pub garden you can always pick up a bottle of something tasty to enjoy at home – especially if you’re a gin fan. Whether it’s the new Jaffa Cake gin, the Pornstar Martini gin or Gordon’s summery Sicilian lemon flavour, there’s something for every palate.

However, if you’re more of a vino drinker, Aldi is now selling a magnum of rosé in time for the British heatwave.

Yep – the Luberon rosé magnum has hit the shelves and it sounds like the perfect summer tipple.

As part of their rosé range, this extra large bottle of the pink stuff is the newest member of the Aldi family and we’re certain it’ll go down a treat.

Described as refreshing and fruity, it also boasts ‘delicate aromas of rose and morello cherries, which complement its fruity notes of grapefruit, red berry and melon.’

Its mineral finish is ‘elegant and refreshing’, making it ideal for the sunny months ahead and it promises to transport you from your garden to the calming Luberon mountain. Dreamy.

If you want to get your hands on the 150cl bottle, it’s available in stores and online for just £11.99.

But you’ll probably want to be quick as we know that new and tasty launches like this fly off the shelves in absolutely no time – especially when we’re promised good weather.