Carolina Bucci has a unique ability to find beauty in the everyday. Whether designing her Family necklaces, which allow customers to create a charm for any occasion, or adding her initials to shirts and coats in her own wardrobe, personalisation is at the heart of her approach. It is what transforms everyday objects into treasured keepsakes and future heirlooms.
Bucci is an Italian fine jewellery designer and the fourth generation of a Florentine family of goldsmiths whose jewellery-making heritage dates back to 1885. Born and raised in Florence, she grew up immersed in the world of traditional craftsmanship, spending much of her childhood in the family’s workshops near the Ponte Vecchio, watching her father and fellow goldsmiths at work. Even the smallest details reflect her attention to craftsmanship and personal touches. Her signature velvet jewellery boxes are lined with a rich shade of blue, she refers to as Carolina Bucci blue, inspired by the Florentine sky – a colour that she and fellow Florentines insist is unmatched.
After studying jewellery design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, Bucci returned to Florence with a clear vision of the jewellery she wanted to create. In 2002, she launched her eponymous label, combining centuries-old Florentine techniques with a distinctly modern and playful approach. Her ambition was to challenge the conventions of fine jewellery she had grown up around, creating pieces that were colourful, individual and effortlessly wearable.
Her breakthrough came with the Lucky Bracelet, a fine jewellery interpretation of another childhood favourite: the friendship bracelet. Hand-woven from 18-carat gold and colourful silk threads, its appearance on Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City helped put Carolina Bucci on the map.
During family holidays in Forte dei Marmi, Bucci would spend her time making beaded friendship bracelets. Years later, she found herself doing the same with her two sons, creating bracelets she would treasure and wear throughout the summer. This tradition inspired Bucci to create what are now her signature Forte beads. If she was going to wear these precious bracelets her sons had made for her, why not make them from precious stones?
Today, Bucci’s loyal following is testament to her innovative use of traditional techniques, particularly her signature Florentine Finish, a distinctive textured gold surface created through meticulous hand-hammering. Her collections are an explosion of colour, craftsmanship and, most crucially, wearability. This approach is also reflected in her wardrobe.
Walking into her bedroom, Bucci opens her wall of wardrobes, each meticulously organised. What is immediately apparent, aside from her love of colour, is just how seasonless her style is. She refuses to be told that something is for a particular season or occasion, often wearing her favourite Loretta Caponi nightdresses with her favourite Miu Miu mules in the evening, or a velvet Mira Mikati pyjama set with her favourite silver Adidas trainers by day.
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Nothing is ordinary, and no item in her wardrobe is there for the sake of it. Each piece has a story to tell and means something. It would be impossible to list all the examples, so watch as I take an exclusive look inside Bucci’s wardrobe and talk to her about jewellery, wearing colour and her go-to outfits. Her one style rule? There are no rules.
Shop Carolina’s style:
Olivia Von Halle
Coco Crystal-Embellished Velvet Pajama Set
Adidas
Samba OG Trainers
net-a-porter
Lucky Freedom + Butterfly 18-Karat Gold and Silk Bracelet
Schiaparelli
Face Bag
Loretta Caponi
Silk Lace-Detail Sabina Nightdress
Déhanche
Travertine Leather Belt
Sunchasers
Shibori Silk Set Fuchsia
Carolina Bucci
Florentine Finish Everyday 18-Karat Gold Bracelet
Le Monde Beryl
Soft Velvet Venetian Slipper
SIMKHAI
Rowen Belted Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket
Carolina Bucci
Forte Beads Rainbow 18-Karat Gold and Lurex Multi-Stone Necklace
Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
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