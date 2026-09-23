I Struggled With My Sleep for Months—Until I Tried This 10-Minute Daily Micro Habit

I've been writing about health and fitness for almost a decade, so you could say I'm familiar with every wellness trick in the book. I'm a big believer in following wellness that works, but the second said trending hacks start to involve colour-coded planners, five-step morning routines or a suspicious amount of admin, I lose interest. I want to sleep better, feel calmer and generally function like a more well-rested human being, but I don't want improving my wellbeing to become another full-time job.

Which is why micro habits have been sounding increasingly appealing. They're deliberately small behaviours designed to fit into your existing life rather than requiring you to overhaul it. The MC team has already investigated everything from neuroscientist-approved productivity tips and journalling to whether sleepmaxxing is actually worth the hype, but I was interested in something much simpler: could giving my day a little more structure have a knock-on effect on how well I slept?

I was intrigued to find out after a new 2026 study found that older adults with more regular daily routines reported less physical pain and fewer depressive symptoms, including those experiencing insomnia. It's a small study of 67 people and can't prove that routine itself caused those improvements, but the findings raise an interesting question about how the rhythm of our days might influence our wellbeing, rather than looking solely at what happens after our heads hit the pillow.

There is evidence for regularity elsewhere, too. A 2025 study found that greater sleep regularity was associated with a lower subsequent risk of depression and anxiety. Again, that's an association rather than proof of cause and effect, but it was enough to pique my interest. So, rather than reinventing my entire night-time routine, I tried spending ten minutes each morning loosely mapping out my day. The results? Keep reading to find out.

Whilst you're here, don't miss our guides to avoidable energy-draining habits , how to boost energy , and how to beat fatigue.

Can Keeping A Daily Schedule Improve Sleep? What The Experts Think

What is a micro habit?

A micro habit is essentially a behaviour small enough to feel genuinely achievable. The idea isn't to wake up one Monday morning as a completely new person; it's to make one change simple enough that you're more likely to repeat it.

Not convinced? Take a look at this UCL research, which found that the more consistently people repeated a new behaviour, the more likely it was to become a habit. Put simply, repetition matters.

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Psychotherapist and author Eloise Skinner tells me structure can also help us feel "more organised, ordered and supported", particularly if we're prone to anxiety, overwhelm or struggling with routine. "With a daily schedule, we also reduce the number of choices we need to make each day, which can reduce 'decision fatigue'," she explains.

Dr Nadia Ahmad agrees that keeping things manageable is important. "The key with micro habits is that they should feel achievable," she says. "It could be as simple as writing tomorrow's three priorities, spending five minutes preparing for the next day, or keeping a consistent morning wake time."

Can keeping a daily schedule really improve your sleep?

Possibly - but not because owning a beautifully organised diary magically makes you sleepier.

Ahmad explains that regularity helps support our circadian rhythm, the body's internal sleep-wake cycle. "Our circadian rhythm responds well to consistency, so getting up, eating, exercising and going to bed at broadly similar times can support the body's natural sleep pattern."

There's a psychological element, too. Skinner says our brains are often reassured by "a sense of structure and familiarity" because it removes some of the uncertainty and decision-making from our day. If sleep is important to us, she adds, keeping track of our time can help us actually reserve space for winding down rather than discovering, once again, that it's somehow 11.47pm and we're still doing life admin. *Guilty*

What does the science say on the method?

New research into daily routines has looked at what's known as behavioural-social rhythms - essentially, the patterns we create around when we wake, eat, socialise and sleep. Researchers found that people with more regular routines reported fewer depressive symptoms and less pain, even when sleep quality was taken into account.

And while nobody needs to start scheduling lunch to the minute, there could be something useful in giving the day a little shape. Skinner points out that "setting our schedule in advance can also help us establish our values and priorities, aligning our actions with things we feel to be meaningful for us." If getting enough sleep is one of those priorities, putting a rough framework around your day may simply make it easier to protect the time for it.

Are there any downsides to keeping a daily schedule?

As the saying goes, moderation is key. Skinner explains: "As with any wellbeing practice, performing it to an extent that feels restrictive or controlling could actually have a negative impact on our wellbeing or mental health." Instead, she advises experimenting with small changes, noticing what feels supportive and adapting anything that begins creating more pressure than it removes.

Ahmad also stresses that routines aren't treatment. "For people living with insomnia, persistent pain or low mood, routines can be supportive, but they are not a replacement for appropriate medical assessment and treatment." If sleep problems are persistent or affecting day-to-day life, the NHS also advises speaking to a GP.

I Kept a Daily Schedule for a Week to Improve My Sleep—My Honest Thoughts

Georgia found she always had time for a mindful breakfast when she scheduled it into her working day (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

Days one to three

I started exactly as you'd expect someone starting a new wellness experiment to start: extremely keen and absolutely convinced I was going to nail it. Knowing myself, however, I set a ten-minute timer to be safe. This was supposed to be messy, useful and beneficial - not another route into maximising my productivity and optimising every waking moment.

I've tried productivity journals that break the day down hour by hour before, and I find them oddly stressful. If a meeting moves, lunch runs late or, frankly, life happens, suddenly it looks as though you're behind on your own existence. So I deliberately kept mine vague: work, lunch, exercise, dinner, switch-off time and bed.

I struggled not to overcomplicate it at first, but by day three I'd got the hang of stopping when my timer went off. Sleep-wise? Nothing dramatic happened. I mostly felt a bit smug about keeping up my new habit, although I did notice that having the bones of my day on paper made everything feel slightly less chaotic.

By day four, Georgia had clocked her first nine-hour sleep as part of the trial. (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

Days four to seven

By the latter half of the week, I'd started looking forward to my ten-minute planning sessions. I still left enough space for plans to change, but one part of my schedule became unusually non-negotiable: a sharp 10 pm bedtime.

And this, I think, was where the experiment became useful. Skinner had told me that scheduling could help us "find a routine that feels sustainable and repeatable, rather than always getting to bed late, or not feeling as if we have enough time to wind down". Seeing bedtime written down meant I stopped treating sleep as whatever happened once I'd finished everything else.

By the end of the week, I was clocking close to nine hours on several nights. Obviously, one woman, one notebook and seven days do not constitute a scientific trial, and I can't say my schedule caused me to sleep longer. But it did reveal something about my habits: perhaps my problem wasn't always that I couldn't sleep. Sometimes, I simply wasn't protecting enough time to do it.

Georgia alternated between using a messy notebook and this Desk Planner from The Productivity Method (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

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