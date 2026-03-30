Mention journaling, and most people imagine a teenage diary or a wellness influencer’s morning routine: soul-searching pages, emotional confessions, dramatic declarations about life, love, and growth.

​And yes, technically that’s part of it.

But recently, I’ve started to wonder whether the appeal of journaling might go deeper than nostalgia or the slightly romanticised idea of pen and paper in such a digital age. Could the simple act of writing things down actually be doing something for the brain itself?

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Now, for me, journaling has always meant something slightly different. An escape from the digital drumbeat of to-dos and pings. It’s less dear diary and more a stubborn attempt to keep the ancient, slightly romantic art of writing alive. At the start of the year, I made a quiet promise to myself: 2026 would be the year I wrote more. More physical lists; letters to friends. More half-baked thoughts scribbled down before they disappeared into the digital abyss.

Then a few months ago, my mom began clearing out her house - the kind of organisational purge that ends with you sifting through boxes you forgot existed. Somewhere between old school books and long-retired notebooks, I found it: my journal from 2014.

Inside were scribbles, notes, letters from high-school friends and thoughts from a younger version of me who apparently believed every minor life event deserved documentation. The girl I once was wrote everything down.

And neuroscientists are beginning to think she might have been onto something. Brain imaging studies suggest handwriting activates multiple networks at once - linking memory, language, and motor systems - while expressive writing research shows putting feelings into words on paper can quiet the brain’s theatre centre, the amygdala.

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All of which sounds promising. But I can’t help but raise bigger questions. Does handwriting strengthen neural connections in a way typing doesn’t? Could losing the habit of writing impact our attention span and memory over time? Is journaling protecting against cognitive decline? And in the age of AI-generated thoughts, what happens to our brains when we stop writing by hand?

​We called in the brain experts to tackle all the hard-hitting questions. For more self care content, look no further: we've got guides to the best self care products , best self care podcasts and best self care apps , here. Wellness journals at the ready...

In the Age of AI, Could Journaling Be Our Ultimate Brain Boost?

Firstly - What Happens In The Brain When We Write?

We learned the art of writing long before we ever thought about what it might be doing to our brains. First came the wobbly pencil letters, then the careful loops, and then, eventually, if you were lucky, the upgrade to a proper pen after passing the sacred pen license exam. (If you know, you know.)

​Writing quickly becomes second nature. But before exploring what this everyday habit might mean for our cognitive health, it’s worth asking a more basic question: what actually happens in the brain when we write?

​From a neuroscience perspective, the answer is: quite a lot.

​“From a neuroscience perspective, writing by hand activates a broader network in the brain than typing or dictating,” explains neuroscientist Farah Quershi. “It engages fine motor control, sensory feedback, visual processing and higher cognitive functions, involving areas like the sensorimotor cortex and prefrontal cortex.”

​Put simply, writing by hand forces several systems in the brain to work together at once. As we form letters, the brain coordinates movement, language, and visual processing, linking physical action with thought.

​And that extra effort may be exactly what makes handwriting cognitively valuable. As Quereshi explains, “Because handwriting is slower and requires forming each letter, the brain processes and organises information more deeply. Research shows this supports stronger learning and memory encoding.”

​TDLR: When we pick up the pen, we’re not just recording our thoughts - we may actually be strengthening the way the brain processes them.

Typing, Scrolling, Forgetting: Could Handwriting Save Your Focus?

Ever wonder why your mind feels scattered after a day of endless typing and scrolling? Could something as simple as picking up a pen actually help you focus? Lara Francis, a nutritional neuroscientist, thinks so: “Writing by hand is a surprisingly rich neurological activity. It engages multiple brain systems at once: language, fine motor control, visual attention, and memory. This multi-network encourages deeper cognitive engagement than typing alone, helping you organise your thoughts, process emotions, and strengthen memory.”

Recent research backs this up. Studies comparing handwriting with typing show that writing by hand activates a broader network of brain regions that involve movement, sensory processing and memory - and may strengthen the neural connections that help us retain and organise information.

Picking up a pen might feel almost quaint, even a touch whimsical, in the age of endless notifications - but that’s exactly the point. Put aside the Olympic-level scrolling, and even just a few minutes of journaling can create a mental reset that doom-scrolling could only dream of, giving your prefrontal cortex a workout while quieting the mental clutter. Think of it as a brain workout that doesn’t involve passwords, pop-ups, or your screen asking if you’re still watching.

Journaling: Could It Boost Your Memory and Thinking?

There’s something satisfying about offloading onto a page. worries, reminders, the half-finished thoughts - the sort of mental clutter that would make my notebook a fairly revealing diary of modern life. But it turns out writing things isn't just cathartic. The more we write by hand, the stronger our memory and thinking abilities become.

​Handwritten notes and journaling have been linked with boosted memory retention and clearer thinking, with a 2025 study showing that writing by hand strengthens connectivity between parts of the brain that involve memory and learning - exactly the kind of neural teamwork typing just doesn’t compete with.

​As neuroscientist Biance Armitage explains, this is exactly why: “Handwriting takes more time and effort, which means we’re forced to process meaning and summarise information rather than simply transcribing it. The movement of the hand, the visual formation of letters and the cognitive effort involved all create multiple pathways for storing information in the brain.”

​Even more intriguingly, writing-based activities are now being explored as cognitive rehabilitation tools for people with mild cognitive impairment and dementia, with research suggesting that there’s real therapeutic power in putting pen to paper.

For those not fluent in neuroscience: handwriting asks more of the brain than typing, and that extra effort helps strengthen the neural pathways involved in memory. Picking up that pen might just be one of the simplest ways to keep our memory circuits active.

The Dangers of Outsourcing Our Thinking?

Readers, you might want to sit down for this one: it’s time to burst the bubble of our generation's convenience. All that ease from typing, and now AI doing the heavy lifting, comes with a catch.

​That catch, as Armitage warns, is obvious: the more we let AI do the thinking, the more our brains skip the mental reps that keep memory, focus, and reasoning sharp.

​“AI can be an incredibly useful thinking partner, but if it starts doing the thinking for us rather than with us, we risk skipping the cognitive effort that actually builds understanding and strengthens memory. Using AI as an assistant while doing critical and creative thinking ourselves seems to be the most ‘brain-healthy’ way to use it.”

​Rely too heavily on AI, and key circuits in the prefrontal cortex - responsible for all the good stuff - get underworked. Research on cognitive offloading shows that outsourcing our thoughts can make our brains a little…lazy. That “quick fix” convenience might quietly undermine the mental strength that keeps memory sharp, attention focused, and cognitive flexibility intact.

​There’s good news. Our cognitive health and the digital age can live in harmony, as allies, not enemies. The hack? Pick up a pen, journal, or make lists where you can, or sketch ideas by hand. It forces your brain to slow down, metaphorically sigh a breath of relief, and encode information on a deeper level.

Could Writing Be the Secret for Long-Term Brain Health?

Have we stumbled upon a secret hack for cognitive health? Not quite. But are we dusting off a skill that’s been quietly powering minds for centuries - and one proven to strengthen neural pathways? Oh yes.

That romantic hobby we’ve all swooned over: journaling, writing letters, finding a scrap of paper to jot down the weekly shop - has proven it’s much more than a perfect loophole for a mini mental wander (or meltdown), it’s brain gold.

“I would not describe handwriting as a standalone protective tool,” says Franics, “but as a wider brain-health picture - alongside movement, restorative sleep, good nutrition, cognitive vitality and resilience over time.”

Bianca adds: "Slowing down, putting pen to paper, and letting your brain do the work is one of the simplest ways to protect our cognitive health. Not a magic cure, but a quietly powerful piece of the puzzle."

Attention readers - the brainy truth is this: in a world of notifications, AI shortcuts, and endless digital overwhelm, your trusty journal - that little habit you’ve always loved - might just be your secret weapon for cognitive health, emotional balance, and mental clarity. And to that, we say: welcome back, pen in hand.

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