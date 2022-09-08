A very timeless edit.
There are few designers who do modern minimalism as well as Narciso Rodriguez. In his 25-year career, the designer has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Alba and more. Now, the beloved fashion veteran is turning to his archive for a capsule collection with Zara.
Launching today, the collection is comprised of 25-pieces and focuses on timeless must-haves, that you will no doubt keep forever. Between the classic wool coat, white camisole dress and perfectly tailored trousers, the collaboration offers the kind of clothes minimalists dream of. You won’t find any fleeting trends here. No, Rodriguez and Zara have put a strong emphasis on clothing that will stand the test of time, taking inspiration from Rodriguez’s own archive and designs through the years.
“When they introduced the idea to collaborate on a Fall 2022 collection, my immediate reaction was to create a capsule of must-have essentials,” Rodriguez said. “Working closely with the team, we identified some of the most iconic silhouettes from my archive and reinterpreted them for today.”
With autumn on the horizon, now is the time to start thinking about your cold weather wardrobe, and you can guarantee the pieces below will definitely equate to a low to cost-per-wear.
Shop the Zara x Narciso Rodriguez capsule collection below:
Narciso Rodriguez Wool Coat, £349 | Zara
Made from wool, this coat is one of the most classic, timeless pieces you could own.
Narciso Rodriguez Top With Opening, £90, Zara
This satin top offers a chic take on ’90s minimalism. It features a front opening and comes with a detachable inner bandeau top to wear underneath.
Narciso Rodriguez Satin Skirt, £100 | Zara
This satin skirt is a coordinating item with the top above. Just perfect if you want to complete the look.
Narciso Rodriguez Embroidered Dress, £179 | Zara
This v-neck slip dress is another take on minimalism. We love the simple silhouette and the embroidered detailing.
Narciso Rodriguez Wool Blend Bustier, £80 | Zara
Chic with a capital C. This bustier can be added to so many outfits. Wear alongside trousers or skirts, and add a blazer for dressier occasions.
Narciso Rodriguez Straight Fit Trousers, £109 | Zara
Every wardrobe needs a perfect pair of tailored trousers and these are the kind you will keep forever. Pair alongside the bustier above for an evening out or style with a button-down shirt for days at the office.
Narciso Rodriguez Camisole Dress, £170 | Zara
Featuring thin straps and a v-neckline, this camisole dress exudes cool girl energy. Just perfect for your next dressy event.