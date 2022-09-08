Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A very timeless edit.

There are few designers who do modern minimalism as well as Narciso Rodriguez. In his 25-year career, the designer has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Alba and more. Now, the beloved fashion veteran is turning to his archive for a capsule collection with Zara.

Launching today, the collection is comprised of 25-pieces and focuses on timeless must-haves, that you will no doubt keep forever. Between the classic wool coat, white camisole dress and perfectly tailored trousers, the collaboration offers the kind of clothes minimalists dream of. You won’t find any fleeting trends here. No, Rodriguez and Zara have put a strong emphasis on clothing that will stand the test of time, taking inspiration from Rodriguez’s own archive and designs through the years.

“When they introduced the idea to collaborate on a Fall 2022 collection, my immediate reaction was to create a capsule of must-have essentials,” Rodriguez said. “Working closely with the team, we identified some of the most iconic silhouettes from my archive and reinterpreted them for today.”

With autumn on the horizon, now is the time to start thinking about your cold weather wardrobe, and you can guarantee the pieces below will definitely equate to a low to cost-per-wear.

Shop the Zara x Narciso Rodriguez capsule collection below: