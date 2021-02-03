Barack Obama has a lot to say about Michelle Obama’s wardrobe

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She might not live in the White House anymore, but that hasn’t stopped former First Lady Michelle Obama inspiring us on the regular.

In fact, she’s our go-to girl when it comes to pep talks, calling out injustice and giving advice. She is also an undeniable fashion icon.

Last month, her appearance at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Inauguration went viral, with snaps of her blow-dry and plum overcoat-suit ensemble by Sergio Hudson shared across every social media platform.

This is something her husband, former President Barack Obama, opened up about this month.

During a virtual book club for his memoir, A Promised Land, Barack opened up about his wife’s wardrobe and her role as a fashion icon.

‘I don’t know what it is about y’all, with Michelle and her belts,’ the former President announced when asked about her iconic Inauguration look. ‘I asked Michelle about it at dinner the other night. I said, “Listen baby, you are gorgeous. You know, I understand completely why you are a fashion icon.” But, I said, “Was your hair different? Because it didn’t look that different.”’

He continued: ‘Anyway, so I don’t have an answer other than just knowing she looks good and looks better than me. I understand that.’

These two!