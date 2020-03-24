Zara home’s secret loungewear section is just brilliant

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone

If you’re familiar with Zara shopping hacks, you’ll know all about the less-visitied Zara Home loungewear section. In fact, up until yesterday, when I was researching the best pyjamas to WFH in, I had completely forgot about it. Big mistake, huge.

The selection is basically just the perfect compromise between not getting too dressed up if you can’t be bothered, and looking a bit more put together than if you’d just rolled out of bed.

Much like the homeware, the clothes are pared-down and come in neutral and calming shades of beige, white, grey and black.

Latest Stories

On the loungewear side of things, you have your knitted separates, oversized cardigans and comfy trousers, and the sleepwear area is all about crisp white linens, striped pyjamas and nighties with puff sleeves.

And if you’re into slip dresses, you will adore this. There are so many options, from 40s style v-neck satin dresses with wide straps, to more minimal 90s-inspired slinky midi dresses.

Honestly, you’ll want to carry on wearing these when we are eventually allowed out again. Shop my favourite pieces below.

zara home clothing
This is an image 1 of 10

SATEEN NIGHTDRESS WITH WIDE STRAPS, £49.99

Buy it now!
zara home clothing
This is an image 2 of 10

SOFT KNIT POLO SHIRT, £29.99

Buy it now!
zara home clothing
This is an image 3 of 10

SOFT KNIT TROUSERS, £29.99

Buy it now!
zara home clothing
This is an image 4 of 10

BED JACKET WITH CONTRAST TRIM, £29.99

Buy it now!
zara home clothing
This is an image 5 of 10

FLORAL EMBROIDERY PYJAMAS, £69.99

Buy it now!
zara home clothing
This is an image 9 of 10

STRIPED PYJAMA SET, £69.99

Buy it now!
zara home clothing
This is an image 10 of 10

TIE-UP STRAP NIGHTDRESS, £49.99

Buy it now!

Reading now

Popular fashion stories