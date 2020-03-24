Zara home’s secret loungewear section is just brilliant

If you’re familiar with Zara shopping hacks, you’ll know all about the less-visitied Zara Home loungewear section. In fact, up until yesterday, when I was researching the best pyjamas to WFH in, I had completely forgot about it. Big mistake, huge.

The selection is basically just the perfect compromise between not getting too dressed up if you can’t be bothered, and looking a bit more put together than if you’d just rolled out of bed.

Much like the homeware, the clothes are pared-down and come in neutral and calming shades of beige, white, grey and black.

On the loungewear side of things, you have your knitted separates, oversized cardigans and comfy trousers, and the sleepwear area is all about crisp white linens, striped pyjamas and nighties with puff sleeves.

And if you’re into slip dresses, you will adore this. There are so many options, from 40s style v-neck satin dresses with wide straps, to more minimal 90s-inspired slinky midi dresses.

Honestly, you’ll want to carry on wearing these when we are eventually allowed out again. Shop my favourite pieces below.