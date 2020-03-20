Why I’m still dressing up even thought I’m working from home

There’s do denying these are strange and worrying times, with most of us working from home to try and stop COVID-19 from spreading. A change in routine is always unsettling, so sticking to the habits you can control is going to help reduce anxieties.

For me, it’s about dressing up. Fashion may seem frivolous in the current climate, but there is no denying the positive impact it has on morale. Psychologically, your outfit matters. If you look at yourself in the mirror and feel confident, it boosts your productivity for the rest of the day.

Imagine the feeling of wearing a killer new dress to a work presentation, great right? Would you not still feel that if you dressed up for your video conference?

I am also a control freak at the best of times, and these uncertain times are causing extraordinary levels of stress – as I’m sure is the case for everyone. But one aspect I can still control is my wardrobe.

I spoke to a few fashion influencers who are a bit more used to working from home, and they all agreed that dressing up like they normally would, even if they weren’t leaving the house at all, made them feel a bit more ‘normal’.

There is also much talk about spreading joy at the moment. Dressing up doesn’t mean that we aren’t acknowledging that the situation is awful, or that we’re not doing our bit to help out (find out more here).

It is about having a positive aspect on our mental health, and perhaps bring a smile to someone’s face along the way, for those posting their outfits on Instagram.

So I’ll carry on wearing impractically small bags and pretty dresses for the time being, and feel free to join me, or wear your fanciest PJs and sweatpants, because that’s cool too.