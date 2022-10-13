Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

No one will believe it's from the high street.

Fast fashion is often criticised for its perpetuation of throw-away culture. The idea that people purchase a trend-led item, wear it once and then cease to ever wear it again. That’s why when it comes to shopping the high street, I abide by the 30 wears rule. Always asking myself whether I think I will wear something at least 30 times before making a purchase.

This rule not only helps me to rethink impulse purchases, but it also ensures I’m building out a wardrobe of timeless basics that are practical and have longevity.

I rarely shop at Zara but found myself perusing the store IRL late last week when I came across a black asymmetric one-shoulder top.

The item was a minimalist’s dream. The silhouette was refined and the cut of the fabric felt extremely elevated, almost as if it would feel at home as a part of a luxury designer’s collection. In a timeless black shade, I knew this would be the kind of wardrobe addition I’d keep for years to come.

From a black tie event (which is where I’ve already worn the item) to casual Friday night drinks with friends (I’ve worn the item there too) I could immediately tell the top would become a versatile go-to that I could style in several different ways.

The back of the top is equally chic, featuring a completely open design and dual tie details. The straps are also adjustable making for the perfect fit. (A word of warning to those requiring a little extra support. Sadly, this top is not very bra friendly.)

Paired alongside wide-leg trousers, jeans, or a sleek midi skirt, this top is something I can see myself wearing again and again for years.

It’s a true investment piece, without the investment price tag. Keep scrolling to shop Zara’s asymmetric strappy top below.

