No one will believe it's from the high street.
Fast fashion is often criticised for its perpetuation of throw-away culture. The idea that people purchase a trend-led item, wear it once and then cease to ever wear it again. That’s why when it comes to shopping the high street, I abide by the 30 wears rule. Always asking myself whether I think I will wear something at least 30 times before making a purchase.
This rule not only helps me to rethink impulse purchases, but it also ensures I’m building out a wardrobe of timeless basics that are practical and have longevity.
I rarely shop at Zara but found myself perusing the store IRL late last week when I came across a black asymmetric one-shoulder top.
The item was a minimalist’s dream. The silhouette was refined and the cut of the fabric felt extremely elevated, almost as if it would feel at home as a part of a luxury designer’s collection. In a timeless black shade, I knew this would be the kind of wardrobe addition I’d keep for years to come.
From a black tie event (which is where I’ve already worn the item) to casual Friday night drinks with friends (I’ve worn the item there too) I could immediately tell the top would become a versatile go-to that I could style in several different ways.
The back of the top is equally chic, featuring a completely open design and dual tie details. The straps are also adjustable making for the perfect fit. (A word of warning to those requiring a little extra support. Sadly, this top is not very bra friendly.)
Paired alongside wide-leg trousers, jeans, or a sleek midi skirt, this top is something I can see myself wearing again and again for years.
It’s a true investment piece, without the investment price tag. Keep scrolling to shop Zara’s asymmetric strappy top below.
Shop Zara’s asymmetric strappy top:
Asymmetric Strappy Top, £30 | Zara
Made from 50% recycled fabric, this top is a timeless piece you’ll keep for seasons to come.
