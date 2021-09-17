Zara has just brought out the ultimate basics collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Introducing the Zara Origins collection, a high-end collection of contemporary classics which will help you achieve the perfect capsule wardrobe of basics which transcends all trends.

The collection is built up of 205 pieces, including raw denim jackets, tailoring, shirting, cashmere and coats in neutral shades, designed with no specific gender in mind.

It has been two years in the making. In 2019, Zara set itself the challenge to rethink the process and product of clothes design from scratch.

The aim was to identify the most important and popular garments for shoppers, regardless of gender, in the global wardrobe, thanks to Zara shopping data. It then set about re-imagining these pieces with a luxurious and long-lasting finish.

The materials used are both durable and traceable, and they include salvaged denim, pure cashmere and wool, leather and more, and all are manufactured to the highest standards of expertise and craft.

Pieces work separately and together to form a versatile and minimal cornerstone of any outfit. Think everything from socks to trainers, trench coats to the perfect white t-shirt.

The Origins collection is available to shop now online at Zara and at selected stores, with prices starting from just £9.99.