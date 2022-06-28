Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's to celebrities sharing more reality. 👏

In celebrity news today, Hailey Bieber has just shared an unedited make-up free selfie on social media.

Wondering how this is different to, well, the numerous other make up free selfies she frequently posts? Simply because, in yesterday’s post, she shared an image of what she calls her “angry skin.”

Sharing six stories in total, Hailey reflected on her recent breakout and highlighted an important fact: that every single person on the planet will experience skin issues at some point in their lives, and it’s okay if that’s you.

She shared: “For the past week my skin has been a little angry and irritated.”

She think it’s because of “a few factors,” spanning “stress, travel, lack of sleep, PMS, testing out a new product”. Sounds familiar, right? But not things you’d think impact world-famous celebs with teams on hand to make sure they’re swerving stress, lack of sleep and so on.

Going on, she shared the products that work to relieve her irritated skin.

She explains: “Usually when my skin gets like this I only reach for products that will help calm and heal the skin while keeping bacteria away.. Here’s what I’ve been using !”

She recommends the Tower 28 Beauty SOS Save.Our.Skin Daily Rescue Facial Spray (£28), two of her own Rhode Beauty products (which are not yet available in the UK), and the Avène Cicalfate + Restorative Protective Cream for Very Sensitive Skin (£10.12).

On the Avène protective cream, she shared: “I ❤️ this product forever”.

Several fans have shared how the revelation made them feel both more confident in their own skin and similarly reassured that skin worries such as Hailey’s are totally normal.

One fan commented on Hailey’s TikTok post: “This was so reassuring that we are all humans and nobody has perfect skin . Not even the queen of skin. Thank u for being so real and transparent 🥰”.

What do you reckon – do you find it encouraging seeing world-famous celebrities open up about the real-life issues they face day-to-day?