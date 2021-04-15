Why the Queen and Kate Middleton might wear this touching jewellery to Philip’s funeral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s almost a week since Prince Philip died, with the Queen by his side at Windsor Castle, and plans for his funeral are already well under way.

This will happen on Saturday 17th April at Windsor Castle, and only 30 mourners will be in attendance, in compliance with current Covid restrictions.

There will be a strict dress code, which means Prince Harry and Prince William won’t be wearing the same thing, with Harry in a suit and William in military uniform (the former was stripped of his military titles after stepping down from duties).

Royals are also required to wear mourning bands for any official engagements they might attend between now and then.

As for Queen Elizabeth II, it’s very likely she will wear a black outfit, as well as jewellery that has a special meaning for her and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Bethan Holt, author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Royal Modern Style, told HELLO!, ‘We might see the Queen choose the Diamond Clematis brooch which she wore when her engagement was announced or the bracelet which Philip designed for her as a wedding gift using diamonds from his mother’s collection.’

She added that The Duchess of Cambridge would probably wear earrings as a show of support to the Queen.

‘Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge might opt for the pearl earrings she has had on long-term loan from the Queen as a sign of loyalty,’ she added.