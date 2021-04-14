The royals will now have to wear this on official duties

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s hard to believe Prince Philip died less than a week ago, with the Queen by his side at Windsor Castle. In the days that followed, the Countess of Wessex opened up about Philip’s last moments, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a touching tribute and so did Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It was announced that the royal consort would have a ceremonial royal funeral, in accordance with his last wishes, rather than a state funeral, which would be reserved for the reigning monarch.

This will happen on Saturday 17th April at Windsor Castle, and only 30 mourners will be in attendance, in compliance with current Covid restrictions.

There will be a strict dress code, which means Prince Harry and Prince William won’t be wearing the same thing, with Harry in a suit and William in military uniform (the former was stripped of his military titles after stepping down from duties).

But even before the funeral, the entire family is required to wear dark colours, as well as black mourning bands on their left arms, in line with tradition.

Though there is of course not much travelling right now, royals would be required to pack the above items with them just in case another royal might die while they were away.

They are required to wear the bands to all official engagements (virtual or in person) during the official mourning period, which ends the day of the funeral. In this case, eight days.