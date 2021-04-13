Why Prince Harry will wear something different to Prince William for Prince Philip’s funeral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been a sad few days for the royal family, who has rallied round the Queen following Prince Philip’s death at the age of 99 on Friday. The Countess of Wessex opened up about Philip’s last moments, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a touching tribute and so did Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Now Prince Harry has returned to the UK, and it will be the first time he is reunited with Prince William since the start of the pandemic. They will both attend their late grandfather’s funeral in Windsor on Saturday 17th April, which will only have 30 guests due to social restrictions.

Unlike most funerals, where guests are expected to wear formal dark clothing, a royal’s funeral has to follow certain rules, including a strict dress code.

It is custom for royal men with military positions to wear their official uniforms at events, such as weddings or funerals.

However, since Prince Harry was stripped of his military roles, such as Captain General of the Royal Marines, when he stepped down as a working member of the royal family, he is not expected to wear a uniform.

Instead, he is likely to wear a normal suit, in contrast to his father and brother, who will wear their regimental outfits – though he will be joined by Prince Andrew, who also stepped down from public duties in 2019, following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

However, some royal experts are predicting Prince William might also wear a suit, to avoid further rifts from his brother.