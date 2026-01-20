Legendary Italian Fashion Designer Valentino Garavani Has Passed Away Aged 93

The legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani—most widely known by the single moniker 'Valentino'—passed away in Rome yesterday, on January 19 2026, aged 93. The sad news was announced via Instagram in a statement from the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation that stated he "peacefully passed away... at his residence in Rome, surrounded by the love of his family."

Garavani founded his eponymous luxury fashion house in 1959, and soon earned worldwide renown as a master of glamour, refined elegance and timeless femininity. One of the most celebrated couturiers of the 20th century (and beyond), he dressed the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Margaret and Sophia Loren, and famously designed Jacqueline Kennedy's dress for her 1968 wedding to Aristotle Onassis.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

He also designed some of the most memorable gowns in Hollywood history, including the ivory tulle dress worn by Gwyneth Paltrow for the 2002 Venice Film Festival, and Julia Roberts' black and white 2001 Oscars gown, that remains one of the most photographed of all time. Anne Hathaway also wore his designs on numerous occasions, often in his signature shade of 'Valentino Red'.

In 2007, Garavani retired from fashion after nearly 50 years at the helm of his house, passing the creative leadership first to Alessandra Facchinetti, then Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, his longtime collaborators. Following a slew of recent changes at top luxury fashion houses, it was announced in March 2024 that Alessandro Michele would depart his influential seven-year tenure at Gucci to become Valentino's latest creative director.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Valentino's passing was announced, social media has been flooded with tributes from celebrity fans, fashion heavyweights and politicians alike—including Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who said "today Italy loses a legend, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations".

Harrods' director of fashion buying, Simon Longland, also commented on the news with a statement about Valentino's far-reaching imapct: "Valentino Garavani was one of the last true titans of fashion. Established more than sixty years ago, he built his Maison to embody glamour, elegance and an unmistakably ultra-feminine sensibility, redefining the way women dressed for both day and evening. His extraordinary archive remains a rich and enduring source of inspiration, and few designers can claim something so singular as a colour of their own—yet ‘Valentino Red’ stands as one of the most iconic signatures in the history of fashion."

Valentino Garavani's funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at Rome's Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.