Urban Outfitters Black Friday: the fashion steals you won’t want to miss

Urban Outfitters Black Friday – the deals you need to know about...

Urban Outfitters is one of the brands that has been getting us through 2020, with the gorgey site being a go-to destination for all things fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle.

Yes, restrictions on socialising may have made shopping for heels and evening dresses less of a necessity, but when it comes to cosy knitwear and cool autumnal interiors, there are few places better than Urban Outfitters.

From Ugg Funkette slippers and Timberland boots to the Calvin Klein zebra popover jacket of our dreams, Autumn/ Winter fashion has officially landed at UO, with new pieces expected to drop as the season goes on.

Beauty-wise, expect everything from Egyptian magic skin cream and every Mario Badescu product under the sun, to high tech items from UV nail dryers to facial sauna and inhaler sets.

And yes, as always, Urban Outfitter’s A/W home and lifestyle offerings are number one, from plush Instagrammable floor cushions and (for Friends fans) a Central Perk LED light – yes, such a thing actually exists, to live peace lily plants, thick tasselled blankets, Fujifilm Instax cameras and of course the iconic UO Crosley Voyager bluetooth Vinyl record player.

We’ve established that Urban Outfitters has a dreamy selection this year, but with Black Friday approaching, we all want to know if, where and how we can get our hands on the coolest fashion trends and interiors steals at a snip of the price.

The good news – it’s totally possible, and the even better news – we’re here to do the hard work for you.

When is the Urban Outfitters Black Friday sale?

Black Friday 2020 kicks off on Friday 27th November, when a number of top brands and retailers including Urban Outfitters offer customers huge discounts on their products, running through to Cyber Monday on 30th November.

Where can I find the Urban Outfitters Black Friday deals?

We will continue to update you as deals come through, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back in so you don’t miss anything!

What is included in the Urban Outfitters Black Friday offers?

Urban Outfitters deals aren’t currently available just yet, but there are plenty of enviable products, from knitwear and floor cushions to record players and skin creams that we’re hoping will pop up in the sale.

Spanning fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle, here are some of our top favourite picks so far…

Urban Outfitters: Fashion

This pullover jacket from Calvin Klein Jeans looks as stylish as it does warm and comfy, featuring an allover zebra pattern, an adjustable hood and a partial zip.

It wouldn’t be winter without a pair of classic UGG Scuffette slippers, featuring a soft faux fur lining and sheepskin.

High-waisted wide-leg blue jeans are a winter trend, and Urban Outfitters’ offering are vintage-wash puddle jeans by BDG with raw-cut hems.

This longline coat from Urban Outfitters is an Instagrammer’s dream, with premium suede fabrication and plush Shearling trims at the collar and cuffs, finished with a belted waist.

Patterned smock dresses have remained a trend from summer through to Autumn, with this smocked bodice check pattern number from Faithfull The Brand being top of our lists.

These retro look ankle boots from Urban Outfitters come with a gorgeous chunky heel, available in black too.

Urban Outfitters: Beauty

This mini beauty fridge is ideal for cooling your crystal roller, serums and creams, offering both heating and cooling systems with a thermoelectric system and powered with a USB adapter.

This cult-favourite moisturiser from Egyptian Magic promises to hydrate the skin and hair. The all-purpose cream is all-natured, derived only from living plants and organisms.

This facial sauna and inhaler set from Bauer is mains powered, aiming to improve skin health and hydration, relieving nasal congestion, with its nasal steamer.

The Daily Glow Oil from Neighbourhood Botanicals is a lightweight face oil for everyday, promising to give you perfectly glowy skin.

Urban Outfitters: Homeware

Vlog and ‘gram like an influencer with this professional-grade ring light from Fotodiox. Whether it’s for make up tutorials or taking the perfect selfie, this high-powered, dual-colour dimmable ring light is an influencer necessity. The tripod stand is sold separately.

The iconic vinyl record players have been a part of Urban Outfitters for as long as we can remember, with this Crosley Cruiser pastel pink player being exclusive to UO. It’s Bluetooth-compatible and portable, coming with a faux leather briefcase.

For Friends fans, a light that UO explains ‘will always be there for you’. This LED light display is USB powered and inspired by the TV show’s iconic Central Perk coffee shop.

Fujifilm’s latest Instax Mini 11 instant camera is one of the most enviable products of the moment, with UO offering a huge array of colours. Instax Mini 11 in Sage is only at Urban Outfitters.

We will keep you updated on the latest Black Friday Urban Outfitters deals here.

