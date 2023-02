Urban Outfitters FAQs

How do I get the Urban Outfitters student discount?

To claim your student discount, simply register online to confirm that you're currently enrolled as a student, and you'll be sent an Urban Outfitters student discount code good for 10% off all full-priced and sale items.

How do you get 10% off at Urban Outfitters?

New to UO? You can claim 10% off your first order as a new customer just by joining the email newsletter. This is a great way to stay in the loop about the latest deals and style news.

Does Urban Outfitters have a Black Friday sale?

During the week of Black Friday, you'll find some of the best deals of the year, including killer discounts on clothing, BOGO deals, and Urban Outfitters promo code for 20% off or more. Check this page for the latest Black Friday news!

Is there an Urban Outfitters NHS discount?

At this time, there is no NHS discount available, but you can buy Urban Outfitters dresses, backpacks, home goods, and everything else via the special offers, deals and sales on this page.

Can I use an Urban Outfitters discount code on sale?

Urban Outfitters has all the trendiest apparel and homeware, including bedding, dresses, bags, rugs, and jeans. However, you can only use an Urban Outfitters promo code on full-priced items.

Can I use two Urban Outfitters discount codes at once?

Sadly, you cannot combine two different Urban Outfitters discount codes, so be sure to find a code right here on our site that offers you the deepest possible discount.

Does Urban Outfitters do birthday discounts?

You can get a birthday discount of 15% by signing up for the Urban Outfitters Rewards scheme. Then, convert points into an Urban Outfitters voucher to save big on designer brands like Juicy Couture.

Does Urban Outfitters do free delivery?

Urban Outfitters offers free delivery on every purchase. You can also save 10% off your first order by subscribing to the Urban Outfitters newsletter, which gives you exclusive access to the latest sales and discounts.