These three homeware items are all over my Instagram

With more and more people working from home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, influencers and celebrities are giving rare glimpse into their houses – and on a positive note, it’s giving us plenty of interiors inspiration.

In particular, here are three items from my wish list that I keep spotting all over my Instagram feed.

The Matilda Goad shell bowl

Never has a fruit bowl looked so chic. I’ve had my eye on this one for a while, and seeing it in the homes of Monikh Dale, Lucy Williams and Camille Charriere has convinced me to invest. At £190, it might not be the cheapest bowl you’ll ever buy, but it’s a centrepiece in itself.

Shop now: GIANT CERAMIC CLAM SHELL IN NATURAL WHITE for £190 from MATILDA GOAD

The Anissa Kermiche love handles vase

Another work of art, courtesy of jewellery designer Anissa Kermiche, who launched her incredibly successful homeware range a couple of years ago. Her vases in particular, which are an ode to the female body, from bums to busts, keep selling out. The cheekily named love handles style is my favourite.

Shop now: Anissa Kermiche Black Love Handles Porcelain Vase for £340 from Browns

The Alighieri candlesticks

Designer Rosh’s foray into homeware was always going to be a successful one. For her candlesticks and other accessories, she applies the same gold textured imperfect finish, to give the impression this is just a treasure you discovered on your travels.

Shop now: ALIGHIERI Grounded candlestick for £210 from MATCHESFASHION