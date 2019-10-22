Tifanny & Co’s advent calendar is the most extra thing we’ve ever seen

Let’s be honest, chocolate calendars just don’t cut it anymore. Not when you have luxe beauty calendars (hello Jo Malone), Harry Potter advent calendars, Missoma jewellery calendars and even cheese advent calendars.

And then there is the Tiffany & Co advent calendar, a calendar so extra and exclusive that there are only two available in the world, and one of them is in the UK. Oh and it’s yours for a cool £104k.

The calendar itself resembles the iconic New York 5th Avenue store, painted in the classic robin egg blue hue. Behind each of the 24 doors lies a luxurious gift in a box, tied with a red ribbon, for that extra festive touch.

Whilst we don’t have a list of all of the treats, we do know there diamond pendants and earrings, a watch, rose gold and diamond bracelets, as well as non jewellery items such as a pen, perfume and a harmonica. Why not take a peak at the latest Tiffany & Co earrings on the Marie Claire Edit.

So if you add it all up, it’s probably good value, you know if you’ve got £100k just lying around, waiting to be spent.

The calendar will be available at Harrods from 9th November, and we can imagine it’ll be top of everyone’s wish list.