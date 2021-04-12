Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a touching statement about Prince Philip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'You will be greatly missed'

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news on Friday that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Friday. ‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared tributes to the much-loved royal on their social media platforms.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t expected to release a public statement, with the royal couple not currently active on social media.

Making a touching statement over the weekend however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a tribute to Prince Philip on their Archewell organisation website.

‘In loving memory of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021’, read the tribute.

It continued: ‘Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.’

Prince Harry has arrived in the UK this week after flying home ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday, but Meghan will not be in attendance, due to being too advanced in her pregnancy to fly.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.