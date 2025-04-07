The One: How Bottega Veneta's Andiamo tote bag reached cult status
The perfect every day carry all
Jessica Bumpus
Since its introduction into the Bottega Veneta accessories stable for the Spring/Summer 2023 season - under the tenure of then creative director Matthieu Blazy (now at Chanel) - the Andiamo bag has become quite the hit. It was originally shown at Blazy’s second show for the Italian fashion house, but admittedly it feels like it’s always been a part of the brand’s style repertoire.
Certainly, since its release, it’s been a part of many a fashion industry and celebrity’s arm candy collection (and enviably so), spotted on Jacob Elordi and Michelle Yeoh among them. It’s no wonder really, it’s a practical bag that harks back to the history of the house - a modern take on its signature Intrecciato bag, made from smooth leather. The Andiamo is striking - and in Bottega terms a real classic bag.
Elordi, who was named a brand ambassador for the house in early 2024, was clocked at the Spring/Summer 2025 show with a (punchy tomato) red version of the Andiamo in suede, which was noted as being from the Autumn/Winter 2024 collection.
Indeed, for Spring/Summer 2025, new colours and styles were added. And a new colour to get excited about right now is a dark green, which speaks to spring but can be worn again throughout the year - it’s not as defiant and definite as say a black, brown or navy, is - which tends to lean towards the colder months, worn with classic coats.
Meaning “Let’s go” in Italian, it taps into Bottega’s craftsmanship heritage yet at the same time provides a day-to-day practicality with its roomy shape and easy over-the-arm strap. Helpfully, it also comes in a range of sizes (though for this kind of bag, big is best, we think).
It is recognisable for its gold-finish hardware, which is elegant and delicate in the shape of a knot - and also gives what is otherwise quite a pragmatic bag a touch of femininity. It is boxy-but-slouchy in shape and structure with divided internal compartments (one with a zipped pocket), magnetic closure and a braided strap - wear it crossbody or over the shoulder, as well as over the arm.
As the weather warms up, it’s the sort of thing that will add a shot of seriousness and sophistication to a floral spring dress; or bring a welcome dose of texture to tailoring; and will even look great on days when dressing down in denim shorts and a T-shirt. The key to wearing anything with a woven pattern or technique, though, is to leave it at just that one piece - and ditto the bow detail. This is not the kind of bag to get matchy matchy with.
Available in three sizes - small, medium and large - whether you're looking for an every day carry-all that is roomier than you typical cross body bag) or an impeccably chic travel tote to carry onto the plane, the Andiamo tote bag ticks all the boxes.
Green marble table, available at Buchanan Studio
Shop the Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag
