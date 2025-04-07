The One: How Bottega Veneta's Andiamo tote bag reached cult status

Since its introduction into the Bottega Veneta accessories stable for the Spring/Summer 2023 season - under the tenure of then creative director Matthieu Blazy (now at Chanel) - the Andiamo bag has become quite the hit. It was originally shown at Blazy’s second show for the Italian fashion house, but admittedly it feels like it’s always been a part of the brand’s style repertoire.

Certainly, since its release, it’s been a part of many a fashion industry and celebrity’s arm candy collection (and enviably so), spotted on Jacob Elordi and Michelle Yeoh among them. It’s no wonder really, it’s a practical bag that harks back to the history of the house - a modern take on its signature Intrecciato bag, made from smooth leather. The Andiamo is striking - and in Bottega terms a real classic bag.

Elordi, who was named a brand ambassador for the house in early 2024, was clocked at the Spring/Summer 2025 show with a (punchy tomato) red version of the Andiamo in suede, which was noted as being from the Autumn/Winter 2024 collection.

Indeed, for Spring/Summer 2025, new colours and styles were added. And a new colour to get excited about right now is a dark green, which speaks to spring but can be worn again throughout the year - it’s not as defiant and definite as say a black, brown or navy, is - which tends to lean towards the colder months, worn with classic coats.

Meaning “Let’s go” in Italian, it taps into Bottega’s craftsmanship heritage yet at the same time provides a day-to-day practicality with its roomy shape and easy over-the-arm strap. Helpfully, it also comes in a range of sizes (though for this kind of bag, big is best, we think).

It is recognisable for its gold-finish hardware, which is elegant and delicate in the shape of a knot - and also gives what is otherwise quite a pragmatic bag a touch of femininity. It is boxy-but-slouchy in shape and structure with divided internal compartments (one with a zipped pocket), magnetic closure and a braided strap - wear it crossbody or over the shoulder, as well as over the arm.

As the weather warms up, it’s the sort of thing that will add a shot of seriousness and sophistication to a floral spring dress; or bring a welcome dose of texture to tailoring; and will even look great on days when dressing down in denim shorts and a T-shirt. The key to wearing anything with a woven pattern or technique, though, is to leave it at just that one piece - and ditto the bow detail. This is not the kind of bag to get matchy matchy with.

Available in three sizes - small, medium and large - whether you're looking for an every day carry-all that is roomier than you typical cross body bag) or an impeccably chic travel tote to carry onto the plane, the Andiamo tote bag ticks all the boxes.

